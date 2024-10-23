Charlotte Hornets take on Houston to begin new era under Charles Lee
Injury Report
Hornets:
OUT: DaQuan Jefferies (R Hand Fracture), Mark Williams (L Foot) QUESTIONABLE: Josh Green (L Achilles Soreness)
Rockets:
QUESTIONABLE: Steven Adams (L Calf Strain)
Game Preview
The Charlotte Hornets kick off their 2024-25 season on the road against the Houston Rockets. Houston went 3-1 in the preseason while Charlotte finished 2-3. This will be the regular season debut for new Hornets head coach Charles Lee, who will be without starting center Mark Williams.
The Hornets lost both games to the Rockets last season but hope to turn things around with their star backcourt of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Fans will get a good look at what this duo can do, as they only played 19 games together last season due to Ball's injuries.
Since then, Miller has developed into a much more complete player, making this their first real chance to show what they can achieve together. In the preseason, they combined for an average of 32.2 points, 7.7 assists, and 7.1 rebounds in limited minutes.
Key Match-up: Nick Richards vs Alperen Şengün
Alperen Şengün is emerging as the powerhouse for the Rockets, averaging 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals last season. His scoring and rebounding make him a tough challenge for Charlotte. With Mark Williams out, Richards will need to step up big to contain Şengün and keep a non-factor. If Richards can hold his own defensively, it will give the Hornets a much better chance to compete against a strong young Houston team.
Predicted Starting Fives
Position
Charlotte Hornets
Houston Rockets
PG
LaMelo Ball
Fred VanVleet
SG
Brandon Miller
Jalen Green
SF
Cody Martin
Dillon Brooks
PF
Miles Bridges
Jabari Smith Jr.
C
Nick Richards
Alperen Şengün
Charlotte's next game is at Atlanta against the Hawks on October 25th at 7:30pm EST
