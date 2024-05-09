All Hornets

Results From 100 Lottery Tankathon Spins

I spent 20 minutes simulating Tankathon and recorded the results

What better way to spend a 20 minute lunch break than spinning Tankathon's lottery simulator 100 times? A completley pointless, exercise but you're here now so I know you are wanting to see the results.

Position

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

5th

6th

7th

Spin Result %

12%

11%

10%

12%

24%

23%

8%

Actual Lottery %

12.3%

12.9%

12.4%

11.7%

11.7%

27.1%

7.4%

Observations

The only surprising result after 100 spins is 5th coming up 24 times, that's 12% more often that it should based on the actual odds. If Charlotte end up selecting 5th, maybe we will point back to this being the first hint.

7th had only come up five times until the final eigh spins when it came up a further three times. Let's hope that momentum doesn't carry into Sunday night's Lottery.

To find out everything you need to know for the Draft Lottery read HERE

