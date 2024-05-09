Results From 100 Lottery Tankathon Spins
What better way to spend a 20 minute lunch break than spinning Tankathon's lottery simulator 100 times? A completley pointless, exercise but you're here now so I know you are wanting to see the results.
Position
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
5th
6th
7th
Spin Result %
12%
11%
10%
12%
24%
23%
8%
Actual Lottery %
12.3%
12.9%
12.4%
11.7%
11.7%
27.1%
7.4%
Observations
The only surprising result after 100 spins is 5th coming up 24 times, that's 12% more often that it should based on the actual odds. If Charlotte end up selecting 5th, maybe we will point back to this being the first hint.
7th had only come up five times until the final eigh spins when it came up a further three times. Let's hope that momentum doesn't carry into Sunday night's Lottery.
