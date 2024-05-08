Hornets NBA Draft Lottery Odds, Projections + More
Once again, the Charlotte Hornets will be picking in the lottery of the NBA Draft and enter the weekend with the third-best odds to land the No. 1 overall pick. This year’s class is nowhere near as attractive as the 2023 class which featured Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, the Thompson twins, and Scoot Henderson. However, there is a couple of players in this class that could greatly help the Hornets.
Here are some important details to know about the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery:
- The teams with the three worst records all have a 14% chance of being awarded the No. 1 overall pick. Whereas before, the team with the worst record had a 25% chance which was followed by a 19.9% chance and a 15.6% chance for the next two teams. Because the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers each finished with a 21-61 record, it had to go to a tiebreaker which went in favor of the Hornets. Charlotte will have a 13.3% chance to land the top overall pick, while the Blazers have a 13.2% chance.
- If the Lottery goes as projected, the Charlotte Hornets will hold the 3rd pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. The Hornets can not fall any further than the 7th overall selection.
- This will mark the eighth straight year in which the Hornets will be included in the NBA Draft Lottery. The last six selections were Malik Monk (2017, 11th overall), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2018, 11th overall - traded to LAC for Miles Bridges), P.J. Washington (2019, 12th overall), LaMelo Ball (2020, 3rd overall), James Bouknight (2021, 11th overall), Jalen Duren (2022, 13th overall - traded to DET for Mark Williams), and Brandon Miller (2023, 2nd overall).
- The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery will air on ESPN on Sunday, May 12th at 3 p.m. EST.
