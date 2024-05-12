Hornets to Hire Lamar Skeeter as Top Assistant Coach
New Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee has begun putting together his coaching staff and has reportedly landed his top assistant. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hornets are hiring Utah Jazz assistant Lamar Skeeter to be at the top of Lee's staff.
Skeeter has been with the Jazz organization dating back to 2016 when he served as an assistant working on player development. Prior to his long stint in Utah, Skeeter was an assistant on the then D-League Canton Charge before moving on to be a part of Mike Budenholzer's staff in Atlanta.
Although Lee does not have any direct ties to Skeeter, Hornets GM Jeff Peterson does, having been with the Hawks organization for a short period together.
