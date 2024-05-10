LaMelo Ball Featured in Unlikely Blockbuster Inter-Division Mock Trade
It's that time of year where mock trades, mock drafts, and free agent speculation is at its highest. Some are more realistic than others, and this latest mock trade by Dan Favale of Bleacher Report is one that won't please Hornets fans.
FAVALE'S PROJECTED TRADE
Charlotte Hornets Receive: Anthony Black, No. 18 pick, 2025 first-round pick (most favorable from Denver or Orlando), 2026 first-round swap, 2027 first-round pick.
Orlando Magic Receive: LaMelo Ball.
FAVALE'S REASONING BEHIND THE TRADE
"I personally don't subscribe to the idea that Charlotte should trade LaMelo and build around Brandon Miller. The two players are neither functionally redundant nor operating on warring timelines.
"However, changes are afoot in Buzz City—new team governorship, new front office, eventually a new head coach, etc. The team's activity at the trade deadline suggests it is (wisely) preparing to follow a more gradual trajectory.
"A soon-to-be 23-year-old LaMelo fits that approach. At the same time, with a five-year max extension set to kick in next season and a smattering of ankle injuries plaguing him in recent years, there is a case for moving him in favor of picks galore and prospects.
"Full disclosure: I can't tell whether this package too light. LaMelo is under team control for the next five years. But his price point and injury history combined with front offices better understanding the ramifications of passing out ultra-distant first-round picks like Halloween candy should leave prospective offers shy of the Rudy Gobert Special."
MY ANALYSIS
The Hornets are not going to trade LaMelo Ball, plain and simple. I understand a new front office and coaching staff are going to be in place and the injury history is a concern, but he's one of the top young point guards in the game. If Charlotte were to even think about moving Ball, they need to get something in return that helps them immediately, a proven player. Anthony Black may turn into a quality role player, but I don't see anything there beyond that. The 18th pick in this year's draft? Forget it. The future first rounders in a sense are valuable, but Orlando is going to be picking toward the bottom in the draft order for year's to come. I'd find it very difficult for one of Jeff Peterson's first moves as Hornets GM to be to trade one of its most valuable assets, essentially for nothing.
