AllHornets
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Report: Charlotte Hornets reach buyout with Marvin Williams

Mitchell Northam

UPDATE: According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Williams will sign with the Milwaukee Bucks. 

--- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- ---

Marvin Williams' days as a Charlotte Hornet are coming to an end.

According to a report Friday night from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the veteran forward and the Hornets have reached an agreement on a buyout of his contract. Williams was in the fifth and final year of his contract with the Hornets.

The move makes Williams, 33, a free agent and will allow him to sign with a contender. Williams has never won an NBA title and said earlier this season that he had thought about retirement.

Whichever team lands Williams, they'll be getting a versatile forward who can stretch the floor, rebound and defend. Williams has long been an excellent teammate and a positive influence on the locker room too.

The Rockets, Lakers and Heat could sign Williams and offer him a contract ranging from $1.35 million to $2.85 million.

For the Hornets, a team in a youth movement and rebuild, Williams' calming veteran presence is what they'll miss.

There is certainly interest for Williams out there among other NBA teams. It was reported earlier this season that team's were monitoring his availability for a trade.

Williams has played in 41 games this season, coming off the bench in all but one. His usage is at a career-low, as he's playing just 19.7 points per-game. That statistic, however, is not totally representative of Williams' skill-set, but rather the motives of Hornets' head coach James Borrego this season, who has opted to give minutes and chances to younger players.

The 6-foot-8 UNC product is averaging 6.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per-game this season, but he's shooting a solid 37.6 percent from three-point range and a stellar 86 percent from the charity stripe. Williams is also shooting an outstanding 51.6 percent on corner three-pointers.

Williams entered the league as the second overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in 2005. He spent two seasons in Utah before signing with the Hornets as a free agent in 2014.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Charlotte Hornets: Cody Martin has nasal procedure, out vs. Dallas Mavericks

Cody Martin, the Charlotte Hornets 2019 second round NBA Draft pick, will miss Saturday night's contest against the Dallas Mavericks.

Mitchell Northam

Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets: Preview, how to watch NBA

The Charlotte Hornets have lost 11 of their last 12 games. With the NBA trade deadline approaching, their schedule doesn't get any easier, as the play at the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

Mitchell Northam

Charlotte Hornets to honor Kobe Bryant with arm sleeves

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. The Charlotte Hornets will wear arm sleeves Tuesday night with Kobe's No. 8 and No. 24 on them.

Mitchell Northam

Marvin Williams is mulling retirement, but the Charlotte Hornets forward could still be an NBA trade target

Marvin Williams told the Charlotte Observer that he's thought about retirement, but after an 18-point performance in Paris, the veteran could be a trade target as the NBA deadline approaches.

Mitchell Northam

Kobe Bryant: Charlotte Hornets react to death of NBA legend

Longtime Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in California, according to multiple reports. The NBA legend was 41.

Mitchell Northam

What could the Charlotte Hornets get in a Malik Monk trade with the New York Knicks?

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the New York Knicks are interested in trading with the Charlotte Hornets for Malik Monk.

Mitchell Northam

Video: Devonte Graham talks Charlotte Hornets' loss, trip to Paris

Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte Graham talked Monday about the team’s loss to the Orlando Magic and their upcoming trip to France.

Mitchell Northam

Video: P.J. Washington talks Charlotte Hornets loss to Orlando Magic

Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington talks about the team’s loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Mitchell Northam

Video: Terry Rozier talks Charlotte Hornets loss to Orlando Magic

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier talks about the team’s loss to the Orlando Magic on Jan. 20. 2020.

Mitchell Northam

Video: Malik Monk talks about strong game for Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando

Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk talked about his consistency and recent performance against the Orlando Magic on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Mitchell Northam