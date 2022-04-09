Montrezl Harrell Fined for Role in Scuffle vs Magic
The Hornets forward was recently fined by the NBA.
During the third quarter of Thursday night's game against the Orlando Magic, Montrezl Harrell was involved in an on-court altercation that resulted in a lot of pushing and shoving between the two teams.
Harrell was the only Hornet fined ($15k) while two players from the Magic were fined - Admiral Schofield ($20k) and Robin Lopez ($15k).
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - All Hornets
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.