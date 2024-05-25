Paul George a 'Dream' Offseason Target for Hornets?
The Charlotte Hornets want to become the premier franchise in the NBA. It's been the motto for the better part of the last year, headed by new owners Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin. That means more than just being competitive. It's winning division titles, clinching homecourt advantage in the playoffs, and winning NBA titles - something the franchise has never done in its history.
I get the sense this ownership group and front office, led by Jeff Peterson, are going to be a little more aggressive when it comes to pursuing top-level players via free agency or trade. But don't get too excited. I don't believe that's going to be something that happens this offseason, at least not on the scale of pursuing Brandon Miller's G.O.A.T., Paul George.
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey recently listed a dream and realistic offseason target for every NBA team and yes, George was the "dream" guy for the Hornets while a familiar face, Malik Monk, was tabbed a realistic option.
"This would be a lot trickier to pull off. Charlotte probably can't create enough cap space to sign Paul George outright. Some kind of sign-and-trade involving Bridges would probably be required, and there's been no indication the Los Angeles Clippers are interested in him (though they might be if it becomes clear George is going to decline his player option and walk).
Mechanics aside, it's easy to love this fit.
"Adding George's three-and-D-plus game to Ball, Miller (who's proclaimed George his GOAT) and Mark Williams could have the Hornets in the hunt for a playoff spot as early as next season. Ball and Williams have the potential to be a dynamic pick-and-roll combo, and with Miller and George flanking them, defenses would constantly be in pick-your-poison scenarios against Charlotte."
If George does end up in a new uniform this year, it's not going to be in Charlotte. A slightly more realistic "dream" option would be Mikal Bridges. He is under contract, so the Hornets would need to make a trade to land him but Peterson has the connection with the Brooklyn front office and if they make him available, you'd have to imagine Peterson at least puts in a call.
