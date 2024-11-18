Paul George was wowed by the things LaMelo Ball could do in recent game: 'He was cashing out'
When he's healthy, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball puts people in awe. The things he can do with the basketball are special and unique. The most fascinating thing about him is he just turned 23 a few months ago. He's only going to get better, more creative, and more efficient as the years go by.
A week ago, Ball put up a huge night against the Philadelphia 76ers before falling in overtime, 107-105. He finished the game with 38 points on 13-of-30 shooting, including knocking down 6-of-18 three-point attempts. To go with the near 40-piece, Ball also chipped in eight assists, four rebounds, and a pair of steals.
His performance caught the attention of a lot of folks in that building, even that of Sixers star Paul George.
“I ain’t going to lie, we was talking about this on the bench. The way someone plays when they have complete freedom, you just ooze with confidence," George said on a recent episode of his podcast. "Bro, he was doing some s*** where I was like wow. No way I’m doing that. But he was cashin’ out.”
If Ball continues at his current pace, he'll not only be an All-Star but potentially an All-NBA selection. Through his first 13 games of the season, Ball is averaging 29.7 points, five rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game.
