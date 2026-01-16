Hornets broadcaster Eric Collins rips Luka Doncic in Lakers loss

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers could not withstand the full force of the healthy Charlotte Hornets. The team logged another feather in its cap for when all three of Kon Knueppel, LaMelo Ball, and Brandon Miller are on the floor.

The Hornets got a scoring outburst, dropping 135 points on Doncic and the Lakers. To his credit, the former Dallas Mavericks guard did his best, finishing with 39 points, three rebounds, and four assists. He was the leading scorer in the game.

Doncic committed three personal fouls, and he didn't seem to be all too pleased with the refs. He was stunned when the referee made his call, earning a technical on top, and Eric Collins couldn't help but comment on it.

🗣️ Eric Collins on Luka Doncic: "This guy is a whiner." 😂 pic.twitter.com/KpeP3MPSCc — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) January 16, 2026

Collins emphatically said, "This guy is a whiner." Doncic had missed a shot the possession before, and then Miles Bridges hit a three-pointer, which is when the Lakers star got his technical foul.

This is not a new phenomenon for Doncic or in the NBA. Plenty of players feel they're fouled more than the refs think, and Doncic is among the most vocal about it. Referees are also, admittedly, sometimes quick with the technicals.

Jan 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This moment in the game was rather inconsequential, as it came early in the third quarter. The Hornets mostly kept the Lakers at arm's length throughout the second half, and an extra point for LaMelo Ball didn't change that.

It did, however, help get Ball his third 30-point outing of the NBA season. He's not been quite as prolific a scorer in 2025-26 as he was early on last year, but he's still capable of pouring in strong individual efforts.

He is also seemingly heating up lately, as he's had two of those three 30-point barrages within the last eight days. He's also shooting better this month, with only one game below 40% from the field. For January, he is shooting 44.5% from the field and 40.1% from three.

Ball had 27 of those points in the second half, and he added 11 assists to put together the best all-around game anyone, even Doncic, had last night.

- MORE STORIES FROM CHARLOTTE HORNETS ON SI -

Hornets blowout Lakers behind performances from Ball, Bridges, Miller, and Knueppel

Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

A quiet trade deadline move that could make sense for the Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets to retire Dell Curry's number - who could join him in the rafters?