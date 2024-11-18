Charles Lee credits LaMelo Ball's fearlessness as the engine of his fourth quarter brilliance
LaMelo Ball's improved play has been the driving force for the Charlotte Hornets' offense in 2024. The free-wheeling, one-of-one point guard is playing at an All Star level through nearly a month of basketball, but he takes his play up a notch to MVP-caliber when the lights are the brightest.
Ball is the NBA's fourth quarter scoring leader with a bullet. His 11.2 points per game average in winning time is nearly three points greater than the player in second place, Toronto's Immanuel Quickley (8.3).
In a recent interview with WFNZ, Ball's first-year head coach Charles Lee explained why his point guard is so brilliant in the fourth quarter.
Lee: LaMelo Ball is the Hornets engine
"I am so glad that this guy's offseason work is paying off right now. Since I got the job he's been really consistent with how he's worked, he's been open minded. And he's kind of like....Tre Mann I thought had a great quote a couple weeks ago to one of the media outlets where he just said like 'he's our engine.'"
"As he goes, we go. He's trying to do it on both ends of the court even undermanned. Not making any excuses and just trying to find a way to impact winning. It takes a great work ethic and it takes fearlessness. And that's who he is. He's a fearless competitor and I'm so glad he's on our team."
A pair of clutch free throws by Ball won his Hornets a game against Milwaukee this weekend. LaMelo dazzles onlookers with an array of step back and off the dribble threes, but the most impactful aspect of his game in 2024 is his ability to get to the cup.
When the games tighten up in the last handful of minutes, the Hornets' engine has been incessant in his attempts to drive the ball. His three-point mastery carries Charlotte's offense for the first 42 minutes, and that ability to score from anywhere within half court opens up driving lanes for him to feast on.
In the modern NBA landscape games are closer than ever. Before Charlotte's game against Indiana a few weeks ago (which again, included some LaMelo Ball fourth quarter fireworks) Pacers' head coach Rick Carlisle opined about the state of basketball and how the talent margin is so thin from team to team, creating close finishes every night in the Association.
Thankfully for the Hornets and their supporters, the team employs a player that comes alive in those clutch moments. As long as Charlotte can keep contests close for 36 minutes, LaMelo Ball can carry them home. His next chance to lead Charlotte to a close victory will come in the Hornets second NBA Cup contest on Tuesday in Brooklyn when they take on the Nets.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Vasilije Micic is out of the Hornets' rotation, indicating an uncertain future in Charlotte
Comparing Tidjane Salaün's start to Hornets 2024 NBA Draft targets Castle, Knecht, and Clingan
3 most disappointing Charlotte Hornets players of early 2024-25 NBA season
Charlotte Hornets release 2024-25 City Edition Minted uniform combination