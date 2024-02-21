As Charlotte's search for new leadership for their front office continues, Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports has reported the latest on the situation. You can watch/listen to the entire segment on the video below, or read some of the most important transcribed quotes below.

Jake Fischer - "I want to issue a public service warning to the NBA slop fans out there. A lot of the names you’re going to hear are names that either Charlotte want to be involved, or people who want to be involved who aren’t going to be involved. It does seem like Trajan Langdon and Jeff Peterson are two names that have been in the rumor mill for this exact position for a long time, ever since the ownership takeover took place. Two very, very highly regarded guys.

"It does sound like the goal is to get someone in here before the season is over and really hit the ground running. That will be I think an advantage Charlotte will have over several other teams that are going to have changes.

"I think Charlotte might be a more intriguing job that the Wizards job that Michael Winger just took over… The starting point of LaMelo, Brandon Miller and Mark Williams, the fact that they recouped some draft capital at the deadline… There’s plenty of expectation and noise about a new practice arena, new arena, very competitive owners who have kind of been (Inaudible) themselves to sort of do this. Charlotte has always been talked about as a market that could be boosted… I personally am bullish on that situation."