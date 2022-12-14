Score Predictions for Hornets vs Pistons

Austin Leake: Hornets 114, Pistons 103

The Hornets have struggled recently, but that should end tonight. The Pistons and Hornets hold the two worst records in the NBA. Should be a good opportunity for Kai Jones and Bryce McGowens against another young squad.

Desmond Johnson: Hornets 110, Pistons 102

The Hornets finally run into a team playing for Victor. Cade Cunningham has been ruled out for the season and I'm starting to wonder if the Hornets do the same with LaMelo Ball. Why not at this point? Rozier and Oubre Jr have been the only scoring threats for the Hornets but that may be enough tonight. Continue to run the young guns and Charlotte gets a win tonight.

Ian Black: Hornets 112, Pistons 105

This is a good rebound opportunity for a Hornets squad that has faced a very tough schedule of late. With Cade Cunningham out for the year, the Pistons young roster is a good matchup for Charlotte, especially if they can limit effectiveness of the opposing wings Bogdanovic, Bey, and Burks. This is also notably Charlotte’s first matchup against Jalen Duren, whom the Hornets sent to Detroit through a draft night trade.

