B/R Proposes Jazz Blockbuster Sending Lauri Markkanen to Thunder
Now that the offseason is underway for the Utah Jazz, it makes for the perfect time to look into some potential blockbuster deals that could be on the horizon, as there usually is with every action-packed NBA summer.
Considering where the Jazz stand, the franchise stands at an interesting crossroads amid their recent roster re-tooling. They've just endured their second straight losing season and could be on the verge of their third without the proper moves this offseason.
In the case Utah wanted to completely invest in the tank before next season to secure some premier draft talent, a few difficult decisions would likely be on the table to make a season like that possible. A trade involving All-Star Lauri Markkanen is one that's been highly discussed and would be a tough trigger for the front office to pull, but one that could be in play for Utah to build their most complete roster.
In Bleacher Report's latest trade proposal, they threw out an idea to send Lauri Markkanen to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a package that would consist of young talent and a solid collection of draft capital:
Utah Jazz acquire: Josh Giddey, three future first-round picks
Oklahoma City acquire: Lauri Markkanen
A move that involves Markkanen is one that clearly hits the reset button for the Jazz once again, and a trade like this effectively does so. Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley later dished his rationale for the trade, which voices a lack of confidence in Utah building a ready-to-win team around Lauri.
"Utah might realize that its timeframe and Markkanen's just don't align," Buckley said. "He is ready to compete right now. His Jazz teammates look like they might be ready three or four years from now. Between that divide and the fact that the Finn needs a massive pay raise between now and next summer, both sides might be better off apart. If the Jazz are ready to plan for life after Markkanen, who will turn 27 on May 22, they could add (at least) three more first-rounders to the pile, plus Giddey, whose shaky jumper is a worry but doesn't change that he's a 21-year-old, 6'8" playmaker and nightly triple-double threat."
Markkanen is coming off another strong season with the Jazz, a year where he posted 23.2 points a night, alongside 8.2 rebounds, two assists, and almost nearly one assist a game. Shipping him across the division would no doubt be a tough pill to swallow, but could end up as the next step in Danny Ainge's master plan to bring a championship to Salt Lake City.
Keep all possibilities on the table as we approach what could be an unpredictable time for the Jazz this coming summer.
