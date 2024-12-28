Jazz-76ers Injury Report: Joel Embiid Status Update
The Utah Jazz start a two-game homestand on Saturday when they face the Philadelphia 76ers. Both teams have multiple key contributors whose status is in question.
Keyonte George (ankle), Jordan Clarkson (foot), and John Collins (hip) are questionable. George and Collins have missed Utah’s last two games, while Clarkson was absent in the Jazz’s most recent loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
As for the 76ers, all eyes are on their best player, Joel Embiid. Embiid (foot & sinus fracture) is listed as questionable. Eric Gordon (mouth) and Andre Drummond (toe) are probable.
The 76ers have turned their season around after a sluggish start. Winners of their last eight out of ten games, the 76ers are coming off an impressive road win against the defending champion Boston Celtics. Tyrese Maxey led all scorers with 33 points and has been Philadelphia’s leading scorer for three consecutive games.
Despite the recent hot streak, the 76ers are still on the outside looking in for a playoff berth. However, they’re only ½ game removed from the play-in tournament and 4.5 games for a playoff spot.
The Jazz are losers of their last nine out of 12 contests, but their games have been more competitive as of late. Utah’s last four games have been decided in the fourth quarter. The Jazz are 2-2 in those contests.
The oddsmakers have the 76ers pegged as a 6.5 favorite in this one. That number should change when it becomes clear who will be suiting up. The tip-off is at 7:30 MT.
