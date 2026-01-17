Utah Jazz Trade Candidates to Watch Before NBA Deadline

Now over halfway into the 2025-26 regular season, the NBA trade deadline now sits just under a month away from transpiring. And if this year's edition looks anything like last February, the Utah Jazz are bound to include themselves in a few trade talks, even if the moves to be made are minor ones in the grand scheme of the shuffling around the league.

Last season, the Jazz made five total trades at the deadline, largely to bring in future second-round draft capital and shed some of their veteran talent from the roster. They also found their way into multiple deals around the league as a third team, with the biggest of those being the blockbuster that sent Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers..

We might not see a trade of that magnitude for this year's trade deadline, but for the Jazz in particular, a few names around the roster stick out as players to watch who could be on the move if the right deal comes across the table.

With that in mind, here are three Jazz players to watch on the trade market before the NBA deadline strikes in February.

1. Jusuf Nurkic

Dec 26, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) reacts after a play against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

One of the more pleasant surprises on the Jazz's roster this season, Nurkic has found his way into being a strong contributor when he's on the floor, having started in 27 games on the year since Walker Kessler's gone down with his shoulder injury to average a double-double of 10.4 points and 10.0 rebounds a night, while also leading the team in total rebounds (320).

However, over their past couple of games, Nurkic has been deemed a DNP-coach's decision despite his solid production. It could be a sign of the Jazz wanting to lean further into their younger talent, a desire to move off of their veteran big man in the coming weeks via buyout or trade, or a combination of both.

Regardless, Nurkic's age, expiring contract, and quality production through the first half of the year make him an appealing trade candidate to watch before the deadline hits. Considering his contract nets him $19.3 million, a trade could be tougher to iron out compared to a simple buyout.

So both directions for a split remain on the table, though ultimately a move out of Utah appears to be more and more likely the deeper into the season we get.

2. Kyle Anderson

Jan 8, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kyle Anderson (2) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Another veteran that's been productive when given an opportunity this year is Kyle Anderson, who has only played 14 games for the Jazz within their first half of the season, but has been a quality veteran fill-in during those minutes. He's averaged 7.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists, shooting 51.8% from the field.

Anderson hasn't gotten the PT he's probably deserved due to the Jazz's broader intentions of getting their young talent extended opportunities, but based on his sample size from this season, Anderson could have a spot on a competitive team as a depth component in the frontcourt, and perhaps could have some trade value because of it.

Anderson's contract, like Nurkic’s, could complicate things. He's due $9.2 million on the books this season, and could be due $9.6 million come next year, though that year of his deal is non-guaranteed. If a team finds his presence as a value add, though, they could find that investment worthwhile.

Therefore, don't be surprised to see him as a moving piece for the Jazz in a trade over the coming weeks.

3. Svi Mykhailiuk

Jan 5, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk (10) shoots a basket during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Svi Mykhailiuk, one of the Jazz's more productive veterans of this season, is in a similar position as his big man teammate Jusuf Nurkic. He's been a quality starter for over half of the year in his opportunities, but with the bigger rebuilding implications in play for Utah, he's seen his recent share of minutes decrease quite drastically.

Despite averaging 9.0 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 38.5% from three in 36 appearances, he's been a DNP in four of the Jazz's past five showings. A good floor-spacer and experienced vet on the wing, there might be a market around the league for someone of his caliber, and especially on the team-friendly contract that he's signed to.

Mykhailiuk is making $3.6 million this season, $3.8 million for the year following, and is on a team option worth just over $4.0 million in the summer of 2027. Especially in an NBA world of the new CBA and the cap-constrained teams that come with it, there could be some added traction on the Jazz's veteran guard as a plug-and-play wing who can be added for a cheap cost.

Of all of the Jazz's trade candidates, I'd circle Mykhailiuk as the most intriguing option to keep an eye on, and perhaps the most likely of all to find a new home before February 5th.

