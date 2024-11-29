Jazz Linked as 'Most Likely' Lakers Trade Partner per Insider
As the Utah Jazz stack losses in the third year of their rebuild, there are more rumors that a roster reshuffle could be coming in the near future. The latest comes from Los Angeles Lakers beat writer Jovan Buha of The Athletic, who lumped the Jazz with the Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, and Brooklyn Nets as the franchises most likely to be trade partners with the Lakers. Waller Kessler and Collin Sexton were mentioned as being the preferred targets.
“If you could get Kessler by itself or Kessler plus Sexton, that’s a trade that makes a lot of sense,” Buha said. “We’ve mentioned it before, but Utah, Brooklyn, Chicago – although Chicago and LA have a weird relationship. I’m trying to think, there are a couple more teams we’ve talked about. Washington is another one, and maybe Charlotte.”
Jazz CEO Danny Ainge has been rumored to covet the Lakers' first-round pick in 2029. If that pick became available without restrictions, then Utah would undoubtedly be interested.
Utah already possesses the Lakers' 2027 first-round pick, although it is top-four protected. If it doesn’t convey, it is converted into a 2027 second-rounder. That scenario becomes plausible if LeBron James retires, and considering Anthony Davis is on the wrong side of thirty years old.
Kessler and Sexton have been names circulating in the rumor mill for some time now. Both players are on team-friendly deals and would net a quality asset coming back if they were dealt..
But it’s also unclear whether Sexton and Kessler are on the trade block. Both players could very well be a part of Utah’s future.
Sexton is only 25 years old and is due a raise when his contract expires after the 2025-26 season. Utah may want to keep him, considering how difficult it is to lure free agents to Salt Lake City.
Kessler is another player Utah may want to keep around. He’ll be a restricted free agent after the 2025-26 season. If the Jazz decide he's a part of the future, they’ll have control over the matter for the life of one more contract.
Utah would prefer to unload Jordan Clarkson and John Collins, but that's easier said than done. The pair of vets' contracts aren't team-friendly, and netting an asset back isn't likely. However, Collins is starting to change the narrative of his future player value.
Collins is a player that Utah could consider keeping around past his current deal. This didn't seem viable before the season, but he has emerged as a pleasant surprise in his second year with the Jazz. His stellar play could also mean getting out from under next year’s 26.2 million dollar salary is in the cards this season. There are many moving parts, and Jazz fans can anticipate a steady flow of different scenerios up to the trade deadline.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!