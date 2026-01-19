Jazz Announce Isaiah Collier, Sensabaugh Update for Spurs Game

The Utah Jazz will be without one of their key rotational pieces against the San Antonio Spurs, as updated via the team's latest injury report.

Per the Jazz, Brice Sensabaugh has officially been downgraded from questionable to out against the Spurs due to an illness.

Isaiah Collier, on the other hand, has been upgraded from questionable to active leading up to tip-off, as he was dealing with a right quad contusion that put his availability up in the air on the road against San Antonio.

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report:



*OUT - Brice Sensabaugh (illness)



*AVAILABLE - Isaiah Collier (right quadriceps; contusion) https://t.co/b3aD65HDLW — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 19, 2026

However, it looks like the Jazz will have their primary backup point guard in the mix against the Spurs to fill in behind Keyonte George, while their sixth man and spark plug scorer off the bench will remain out of the mix and likely won't be sitting on the sidelines as he deals with an illness.

Sensabaugh won't be the only Jazz player out of the fold against San Antonio due to an illness, as star forward Lauri Markkanen will be out due to an illness himself, leaving Utah without two of their top wings and scoring threats against the challenge that is San Antonio and their high-end defense.

While it'll be Sensabaugh's first missed game due to an illness, it'll be Markkanen's third consecutive game forced out, leaving him down for what's now his 10th absence on the regular season, and just eight games away from being deemed ineligible for end-of-season awards.

Utah Jazz Rule Out Brice Sensabaugh vs. San Antonio Spurs

For Sensabaugh, it'll be just his second missed game of the season, and his first absence since the Jazz's seventh game of the year against the Boston Celtics at the beginning of November, and an outing that he missed not even because of injury or illness, but because of a coaching decision by Will Hardy.

Now, though, Sensabaugh will be down with an actual injury/illness designation this time, and put a brief halt to what's been a notably productive third year pro, and one where he's shown appealing flashes of his upside as a versatile scoring threat, especially recently.

Jan 14, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) shoots against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In 41 games this season, Sensabaugh has averaged 11.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 45.6% from the field. Within the 2026 calendar year, he's played in 10 total games, and while it's resulted in a 2-8 record as a team, he's posted some extremely impressive numbers of 19.5 points per game while shooting 52.5% from the field.

Sensabaugh, along with Markkanen, both being out for the Jazz, means that this offense will be down two of their top scorers, and thus, leaves a much bigger responsibility on the table for Keyonte George to step up as the primary offensive generator in a tough road battle against San Antonio, and for a strong inside scorer like George, isn't the most thrilling matchup on paper when tasked to face the one and only Victor Wembanyama.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Spurs lands at 3 p.m. MT at Frost Bank Center, where Utah will attempt to put an end to their current three-game win streak, while also bouncing back from their previous loss to San Antonio, which came back on December 27th, falling short 114-127.

