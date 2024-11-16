Lauri Markkanen Injury Status Revealed Ahead of Jazz-Kings
The Utah Jazz hit the road and start a four-game road trip when they face the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. The Jazz will be missing one start, and another's status is up in the air.
Jazz's starting center, Walker Kessler, continues to be sidelined with a hip injury, and Lauri Markkenen is questionable because of an eye injury.
The Jazz are starting to show some life after a sluggish start to the season. Utah has won three of its last five games, including a 115-113 victory against the Dallas Mavericks, the defending Western Conference champions.
In a season centered around the youth movement, veteran John Collins has been Utah’s biggest surprise. Collins leads the Jazz in scoring, averaging 18.1 points on an efficient 51.7% from the field. Collins will be relied on heavily against the Kings if Markkanen ends up missing his fourth game of the year.
Sacramento will be playing its second game of a back-to-back. On Friday night, the Kings fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime, 130-126. De’Aaron Fox broke a franchise record with 60 points in a losing cause.
The Kings have their eyes on making the playoffs for the third consecutive year. However, the 2024-25 campaign has gotten off to a mediocre start. The Kings enter the contest with a 7-6 record and our 3-3 on their home court. The Jazz have better on the road this year, boasting a 2-3 record away from the Delta Center.
The oddsmakers see the Kings as a heavy favorite in this one. DraftKings has the Jazz pegged as a 10.5 underdog despite their recent success. The tip-off is at 8:10 MT.
