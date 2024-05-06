Rumored Asking Trade Price For Jazz F Lauri Markkanen Is Eye-Opening
If the latest rumor is true, any speculation that Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen might be traded this offseason can be put to bed. According to Jazz beat writer Tony Jones of The Athletic, the price to “pry” Markkanen from the Jazz is pretty steep.
"In a big picture, Markkanen’s value to the Jazz is so great that it’s going to take an offer that is probably not going to come to pry him from the Jazz,” Jones wrote. “Something like four or five first-round picks, and a star-level talent coming over."
There’s a ton to love about Markkanen’s game, but mortgaging the future and parting with a star player won’t happen anytime soon. After finishing his second full season in Salt Lake City, the former lottery pick from Finland has established himself as a top-25 player in the league. However, his past durability issues would make it difficult to receive his rumored asking price.
Markkanen has missed 43 games in his two years with Utah, and the least number of games he’s missed in a season is 14. We’ll see if he can improve on that number this upcoming season.
Despite the outrageous asking price, Jazz fans can still expect Markannen’s name to be tied to rumors this offseason. With all the NBA franchises just one player away from contending for a championship, the phone will still be ringing at Jazz HQ.
So, assuming Utah keeps Markkanen, what’s the plan? That remains to be seen, but based on Jazz CEO Danny Ainge’s comments about going “Big Game Hunting”, it should be a very eventful summer.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and .
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!