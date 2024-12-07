Will Hardy Sounds Off on 'Terrific' Player in Jazz-Trail Blazers
The Utah Jazz finally broke their extensive five-game losing streak on Friday night, as the team took down the Portland Trail Blazers on the road, 99-141, to lift to five wins on the season.
It was after the game that we heard from third-year head coach Will Hardy on a few of his thoughts surrounding the outcome of the contest, where we saw him highlight a certain player who could be overlooked, but stepped up to the occasion significantly in the victory-- that being Svi Mykhailiuk.
"I thought that Svi's energy to start the game was terrific, guarding Jerami Grant," Hardy said. "He finds out he's starting 55 minutes before tip-off, and he's a pro's pro. Stays ready. Understands the game plan, and competes really hard."
Mykhailiuk took care of business during his fifth game this year and second start, posting 13 points, eight rebounds, and four rebounds within 21 minutes as he started in place of Lauri Markkanen.
His role in the starting five was on short notice, but the seven-year league veteran did what was necessary and then some as he generated his highest point total of the season. He was one of nine Jazz players to reach double figures against the Blazers.
As Markkanen rehabs from his back injury that kept him out of Friday's contest, we'll soon see if Mykhailiuk will have another opportunity to fill in during the event of the star Jazz forward missing any more time.
The Jazz will have a chance to rattle off their first two-game win streak of the season on Sunday when they travel to take on the Sacramento Kings for their second meeting of the 2024-25 campaign.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!