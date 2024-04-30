Kings Land Star Guard in Newest Mock Draft
The Sacramento Kings’ offseason has begun, and all focus is on free agency and the 2024 NBA draft. After missing out on the playoffs this season, the team aims to get over the hump and establish themselves as competitors in a fierce Western Conference.
Just under two months away from the draft, the Kings’ front office has likely begun scouting what players will boost their organization’s chances of winning a championship. Sacramento fans eagerly await to hear their team’s selection after retaining their lottery-protected first-round pick that was originally traded to the Atlanta Hawks two years ago.
The Kings are projected to secure the 13th overall pick but have a .8% chance to move up the lottery and get the first overall pick. Lots of the best talent will be off the board by the time the Kings are on the clock, but there are plenty of different routes for Sacramento to take.
In On3’s newest mock draft, the Sacramento Kings select Jared McCain, G, Duke University. This selection would give a huge boost to the Kings backcourt which may take a hit if Malik Monk chooses to leave California’s capitol this summer. As a freshman, McCain led Duke to the Elite Eight in the 2024 March Madness tournament.
Standing at 6-foot-3, McCain uses shifty ball handling and elite three-point shooting to be an efficient scorer. The former Blue Devil shot 41.4% from deep in his freshman year while averaging 14.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.
On top of being one of the best prospects in the draft, McCain is a Sacramento native, giving even more reason as to why the Kings would select him with the 13th pick. McCain would turn into an immediate fan favorite if he played in the royal purple.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!