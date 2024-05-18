Kings 'Most Likely' First-Round Draft Picks Revealed
After standing pat in last week's lottery, the Sacramento Kings secured the 13th overall pick for the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, where they are picking up some steam to select a stud. The Kings are a fairly young team with the average age of their typical ten-man lineup this past season being just 27 years old, and adding more young talent to their squad will continue to secure their bright future.
HoopsHype used different tools to compute which prospects are the most likely to land at each first-round pick in June's draft, and the Kings have a good chance to pick up a game-changer.
According to the results, the Kings have a 30% chance to draft USC Trojans G Isaiah Collier, his most likely landing spot. Collier, 19, is one of the most talented guards in the class but has slipped after a semi-disappointing freshman season at USC. Collier averaged 16.2 points and 4.3 assists per game, showing the ability to run an offense, but his poor shooting numbers would need to improve at the next level.
The second most likely prospect for Sacramento, with a 22% chance, is Tennessee Volunteers G/F Dalton Knecht. The 23-year-old wing was a top-three scorer in the NCAA last season and is one of the most league-ready prospects in the class. If the Kings are looking for an offensive star to help them win immediately, Knecht is certainly the way to go.
To round out the top-five most likely prospects for the Kings with the 13th pick are Colorado Buffaloes F Cody Williams (13.8%), French F Tidjane Salaun (9.3%), and Baylor Bears G Ja'Kobe Walter (9.1%). Any of these prospects would be home runs for Sacramento, as fans should be excited about the position the Kings are in for this year's draft.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!