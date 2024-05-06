Kings Named 'Worst Fit' to Trade for Bulls' Zach LaVine
Ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline, there was noise around the Sacramento Kings attempting to make a move for Chicago Bulls G Zach LaVine, but ultimately no agreements stuck. After missing the playoffs for the sixth time in the last seven years, the Bulls could be looking to blow it up, but Sacramento might not be the ideal landing spot for LaVine.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley gave the best and worst fit for some of the biggest names on the trade market, dubbing the Kings as the worst fit for LaVine.
LaVine will likely be on the trade block this summer, and while his elite offensive capabilities would add firepower to Sacramento's electric offense, a ball-dominant shooting guard that plays horrid defense might not contribute to wins for the Kings.
"Would they add LaVine and bump him atop the offensive pecking order over De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis?" Buckley continues, "If that feels like an obvious "nope," that's because it is. LaVine is way too much of a defensive liability, way too expensive and too ball-dominant to utilize as a No. 3—or, depending on Keegan Murray's development, maybe No. 4—next to Sacramento's stars."
LaVine could be worth taking the risk on, except for the fact he is guaranteed over $89 million the next two seasons, with a third-year player option worth nearly $49 million. After playing just 25 games this season and averaging 19.5 points, LaVine is nowhere near worth that much money and the Kings taking on that contract would be disastrous.
According to Buckley, the "best fit" for LaVine is the Orlando Magic, but outside of a few other teams in need of some scorers, nobody in the league likely wants to touch the former All-Star.
