Kings Favorites to Land 12-Year Veteran Center

The Pelicans are not expected to re-sign Jonas Valanciunas, per @MikeAScotto (https://t.co/BevDMpGj6a).



New Orleans will be prioritizing floor-spacing around Zion Williamson this offseason.



Valanciunas becomes one of the best available bigs in unrestricted free agency. pic.twitter.com/8WiCheMDZc