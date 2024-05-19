Kings Favorites to Land 12-Year Veteran Center
The Sacramento Kings have opened as the betting favorites to land New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas this offseason.
Valanciunas is 32 years old and could be looking for a new home this summer after recent reports suggest that the big man won't be returning to the Pelicans. Plenty of teams will be in the market for a 13-year veteran who's one of the most consistent players in the NBA.
Sharing Lithuanian heritage with Sacramento's star center Domantas Sabonis, there's a clear connection that could Valanciunas to the Kings. Valanciunas is coming out of a $15 million per year contract, so it's unclear what the price tag may be as he hits free agency.
The 6-foot-11 center helped lead the Pelicans to the playoffs, beating Sacramento in the process. Valanciunas averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game this season while playing in all 82 contests. Shooting 34.8% from three in his career, Valanciunas would bring a sort of floor-stretching ability that wasn't seen in Sacramento this year.
As of today, the Kings sit at +400 to land the fellow Lithuanian (via Bovada). The Los Angeles Clippers (+500) and Charlotte Hornets (+550) are right behind Sacramento. There's no heavy favorite, partially due to a cloud of uncertainty looming over what direction the Kings want to take in the offseason. Sacramento still has the 13th overall pick and could opt to take a more youthful route instead.
The NBA offseason will start heating up shortly as the playoffs come to a close. Keep an eye on possible centers that could fill in as the backup with Alex Len likely to leave in the summer.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!