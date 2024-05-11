Kings Star Will Represent Sacramento at NBA Draft Lottery
The Sacramento Kings will have their future plans decided in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft Lottery on May 12th.
There's only a .8% chance the Kings acquire the first overall pick, but there's a chance nonetheless. Star forward Keegan Murray has been chosen as the lucky man to represent Sacramento at the lottery in Chicago this weekend.
Drafted fourth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, Murray finds himself as the most recent lottery selection for the Kings. He'll aim to boost his team up the draft board from the number 13 overall pick.
It's unlikely that Sacramento can land a prospect as good as Murray, but there's a chance of some big name players coming to California's capitol next season. The Kings have been linked with the likes of Purdue big man Zach Edey, Duke guard Jared McCain, and Colorado's Cody Williams.
While it may be improbable, there have been some big jumps in the lottery's history. Some recent examples include the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014 with just a 1.7% chance and the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019 with a 6% chance. With a team as unlucky as Sacramento, the city may be due for a stroke of good fortune this year.
The Kings' future offseason plans will be determined this weekend as the team looks to build on a disappointing season.
