Monte McNair Falls Short of 2nd Straight Executive of the Year
After a 48-win 2022-23 season where they secured the three-seed in the Western Conference, the Sacramento Kings brought home all kinds of awards from the NBA. Star point guard De'Aaron Fox secured the first-ever NBA Clutch Player of the Year, head coach Mike Brown was awarded Coach of the Year, and GM Monte McNair won Executive of the Year.
The Kings have failed to repeat their success this season, missing the playoffs with no deserving award winners. Sacramento's Malik Monk came just one first-place vote short of winning Sixth Man of the Year, but his shortcoming practically sums up the Kings' season.
After winning the award last year, McNair received some love to defend his Executive of the Year title but fell short. McNair finished in tenth place in the league's voting, as Boston Celtics' president of basketball operations Brad Stevens took the crown.
McNair was one of just seven front-office members across the league to receive a first-place vote, but he was nowhere near the top in other voters' ballots. McNair was unlikely to win the award for a second straight season, as the Kings made no game-changing moves in the past year that would bolster his campaign.
After being a prime reason the Kings broke their 16-year playoff drought, McNair has cemented himself as one of the league's top executives, even without this year's award to show it.
