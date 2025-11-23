Doug Christie Gives Insight Into Kings' Desperation After Win vs. Nuggets

After losing eight consecutive games, the Sacramento Kings finally picked up a huge road win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. To say the Kings needed a win is an understatement, especially after they lost by 41 points to the Memphis Grizzlies in their previous outing.

The Kings getting back in the win column was undoubtedly needed, not only to give the fans some hope, but to give the team a morale boost. After the game, Kings head coach Doug Christie was asked if the Kings "needed" this win.

"Yes, definitely. Wins are hard to come by, so definitely needed it," Christie said. "I think even more important, what was necessary is to see that the process that we have shown in flashes, we’ve done for a whole game, and the byproduct of that is winning. And I commend, this was a complete team win. Guys sacrificing across the board with minutes and subs, all types of different things, and supporting each other in a big-time win."

The Kings were able to overcome a 44-point outing by Nikola Jokic on Saturday night to finish off a huge win, and outscoring Denver in both the third and fourth quarters certainly helped get the job done. Sure, the Nuggets were missing two starters and were on the second night of a back-to-back, but the Kings simply outplayed the championship-hopeful team.

Christie also noted how well his team played offensively, as heading into Saturday's game, they were in the bottom three in the NBA in offensive efficiency.

"I mean, well, one of our principles is you want to get to the paint, you want to touch the paint. You want to advance the basketball, even with the dribble, but with the pass. Once that’s done, explore. You have it? Great. If you don’t, kick it back out, create an advantage maybe through a drag screen and roll, get downhill, touch the paint, swing, swing, drive, kick, swing. And tonight, the guys did that at a really high level," Christie said.

RUSS, JOKER DUEL DOWN THE STRETCH 🚨



Nikola Jokić drops 20 in the 4Q and 44 in the game... but Russell Westbrook's 15 4Q points lift the Kings in Denver!

The Nuggets went into the game with the league's second-ranked defense, so putting up 128 points on them in a much-needed win was huge. Of course, the Kings have plenty of work to do to truly turn things around, but this win over the Nuggets was exactly what they needed.

The Kings now move on to face the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Monday.

