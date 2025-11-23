Three Takeaways As Kings Finally Snap Losing Streak, Take Down Nuggets

The streak is over, as the Sacramento Kings beat the Denver Nuggets, stopping their losing streak at eight (8) games and improving to 4-13 on the season. Sacramento maintains their position at 14th in the vaunted Western Conference.

Sacramento prevailed without Domantas Sabonis, who is sidelined with a partially torn meniscus. Denver also missed key pieces tonight, missing some key connectors. The Nuggets were without Christian Braun and notorious King killer Aaron Gordon.

Compete Level: Improved

In what is already a lost season, “ compete level ” has been a buzzword during what has been a not great season, so far. Tonight, the Kings showed up. The usual rotation played all four quarters. It was not only a single-digit game throughout, but the Sacramento Kings won a real basketball game against another NBA team - a good one, at that.

Keegan Murray: Back

The Kings roster had been a mess. Frankly, it still is still a mess. As currently constructed, Sacramento’s only hope is for Keegan Murray to be great at what he does and connect the guards and small wings with the undersized bigs.

Murray seems to be fully recovered from the offseason thumb surgery, adding 19 points and 5 rebounds tonight, while shooting ⅜ from three. The Kings’ lone forward with size spent a good bit of time on Nikola Jokic tonight - particularly when Sacramento went small (yes, smaller than they already are) with Precious Achiuwa at center.

Murray extended on the same figure as Trey Murphy II, with no adjective for inflation. That is a clear win for Sacramento, as the going rate for wings on the extension market is ~$30M AAV. As Murphy showed last year, wings can easily outplay that value with flashes of on-ball creation.

Murray, serving as the lone semblance of rim protection for the Kings, has ample opportunity to exceed his extension value on defense alone. Should Scott Perry reshape the roster (read: trade some of the higher usage veterans), Murray could (read: ideally, will) easily outplay his contract.

DeRozan: Still Has It

Nov 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) shoots against Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (11) during the first half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The Kings’ big offseason acquisition has been abundantly clear about how things had been during the losing streak. Put lightly, the Kings have been in a bad place. As DeRozan put it , they have been in a **** place.”

DeRozan’s defensive efforts could be part of the blame for that place.

When the game got close tonight, though, Sacramento leaned on their veteran. DeRozan played the final 3:40, going ⅔ (3/3 on FTs) to help clinch the upset. The Kings clearly looked to him when they needed creation, as they do not run may set actions.

While not one of the three takeaways, Russell Westbrook absolutely warrants a mention tonight. The future Hall of Fame guard is and has been the Kings’ heartbeat this season. The effort level (and corresponding athleticism) is truly impressive for a 37-year-old.

RUSSELL WESTBROOK.



15 POINTS IN THE 4TH QUARTER.



He puts Sacramento up 6 in Denver with under a minute left!



Watch here: https://t.co/lSZDoipYXs pic.twitter.com/0o0raB2BD0 — NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2025

However dark it may get, though, the beam is eternal.

Youth remains on the back burner. One of Scott Perry’s first moves as General Manager was to trade into the first round to select Nique Clifford. Clifford showed out during the NBA Summer League and played just 9 minutes tonight. Replaceable player Keon Ellis was a DNP-CD, by the way. Must have been a matchup problem. The Nuggets do not match up well against good players.

Sacramento will try to create their first win streak of the season on Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

