Kings' First Year Center Runs Into the Proverbial Rookie Wall

The Sacramento Kings continue their trudge through the 2025-26 season, sitting at 12-35 and 14th in the Western Conference. And as the season prolongs and stretches towards the All-Star break, it appears that rookie Maxime Raynaud has hit the proverbial rookie wall.

Raynaud has been one of the few bright spots this season for the Kings, but since Domantas Sabonis' return, he's struggled to maintain his rhythm that we saw over a prolonged stretch of games as a starter.

In the 27 games that Sabonis missed due to his knee injury, Raynaud averaged 11.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 58.0% shooting from the field and 34.8% from three. He showed improved rebounding, touch around the rim, and was a key to the Kings' offense in the pick and roll.

But in the six games since Sabonis' return, he's down to 4.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 32.4% from the field and 14.3% from three. That's a big drop-off in the scoring department, but what really stands out is the drop in efficiency. He's continued to get the starting nod, but has played just 19.3 minutes per game as the trio of him, Sabonis, and Dylan Cardwell

It's not uncommon to see rookies struggle from the field, and Raynaud was operating at what seemed like an unsustainably high clip from the field for a rookie, especially a rookie big man.

While Raynaud's production has been a little up and down, his availability has been consistent since he earned a full spot in the rotation. He's played 33 consecutive games and 823 total minutes from November 19th through today. That's a huge increase in playing time, as Raynaud played 35 total games in Stanford last season, across five months.

There's a reason the rookie wall is so often discussed and mentioned with first-year players. It's a massive adjustment in lifestyle and playing time that is so hard to get used to, and Raynaud was thrust into a huge roll with injuries that could be catching up to him.

Third in Line?

The other reason that Raynaud's production has dipped is not only the return of Sabonis, but also the rise of fellow rookie Dylan Cardwell.

Cardwell has been an even more intriguing storyline than Raynaud this season, as he's quickly become a fan favorite in Sacramento with his defensive intensity and joy he brings to the court and the team. Raynaud didn't have huge expectations coming into the season, but Cardwell had next to none, so the fact that he's producing as an undrafted rookie is even more of a surprise than Raynaud's quick accension to the rotation.

Doug Christie appears to love everything Cardwell brings to the court. He doesn't do much on offense, but he's the type of rim protector the Kings haven't had in years, or even a decade. It's hard to not be excited about that type of player, especially as Christie is using this year to build a defensive culture and identity.

The other part of the equation that works against Raynaud's favor is the pairing with Sabonis on the court. The All-Star center and Cardwell work great on the court, as they offset each other as offensive and defensive talents. Raynaud, meanwhile, has a similar skillset to Sabonis.

That makes the two skilled bigs harder to pair together, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

There are numerous questions surrounding the Kings with the February 5th trade deadline just around the corner. Sabonis could be here, and we're talking about the three centers going forward into next season, or he can be traded, and the spotlight could shift back to Raynaud. But for now, it appears that Raynaud has hit that proverbial rookie wall. Now, just like with all of the other questions surrounding the Kings, all we can do is wait to see if he works his way through it.

