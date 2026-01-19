Doug Christie Backs Decision to Bench Domantas Sabonis in Kings' Loss

The Sacramento Kings were riding a four-game winning streak heading into Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, all good things must come to an end. The Kings snapped their win streak with a 117-110 loss, moving to 12-31 on the season.

Things were trending up for the Kings during their win streak when they got three-time All-Star center Domantas Sabonis back on the floor, and in his return from a two-month absence, he impressed with 13 points, six rebounds, and five assists on 5-6 shooting. However, in Sunday's loss to the Trail Blazers, his role lessened.

Sabonis finished the loss with eight points, eight rebounds, and six turnovers on 2-3 shooting from the field in 20 minutes. Most notably, Sabonis was on the bench for the final ten minutes of the game. Afterwards, Kings head coach Doug Christie explained the decision to only play Sabonis for 20 minutes and bench him for the majority of the fourth quarter.

"No," Christie said when asked if Sabonis is on a minute restriction. "You know, he's just coming back, this is just game two. I mean, it's a process. That's all."

Kings turn to rookie centers

It is strange that Sabonis only played 20 minutes, despite not being on a restriction, but the Kings know they have two other centers to lean on. Rookie centers Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell each had bigger roles in Sunday's loss than Sabonis.

Raynaud has started both games since Sabonis' return, logging six points and nine rebounds in 23 minutes in Sunday's loss. Cardwell, however, stole the show, finishing with 12 points and ten rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench, logging his first career double-double.

Dylan Cardwell has everything you want in a future fan favorite: a great motor, endless hustle, and a beaming personality



The kid has taken his opportunity and absolutely run away with it, and you can’t help but root for that pic.twitter.com/3enUS4DHR5 — Point Made Basketball (@pointmadebball) January 13, 2026

With Raynaud and Cardwell showcasing that they are the future of Sacramento's center position, it will be interesting to see how it impacts their long-term plan with Sabonis. With the trade deadline just over two weeks away, Sabonis' future with the Kings could be in jeopardy.

Christie also addresses how the Kings have a new logjam at the center position with the return of Sabonis and the emergence of Cardwell.

"Yeah, most definitely. These are good problems to have. [Cardwell's] rim protection, his activity, his contesting shots... His activity is high-level, and that's what we want. The rebounding... ten rebounds, two offensive, and six fouls. He's not leaving anything on the board, that's for sure," Christie said.

Even when Sabonis is getting back into rhythm after a two-month absence, many would assume he would close the game for the Kings. Still, though, Christie turned to the two-way rookie in Cardwell to close the game.

"I think more than anything, it's the ability to sometimes switch one through five. And his activity and rebounding, [Donovan] Clingan is just an absolute monster down there. So you've got to make sure you're contesting at the rim... Just trying to keep people in front of us and then rebound the basketball, and [Cardwell] was rebounding at a high level," Christie explained why Cardwell finished the game over Sabonis.

Even though Sabonis is a proven All-Star, Christie went with Cardwell based on the matchup with Clingan, and he could continue to make those decisions game by game with the impressive center trio the Kings have now.

