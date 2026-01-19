Kings Should Have Easy Choice To Make With Domantas Sabonis Trade

The Sacramento Kings have finally gotten Domantas Sabonis back on the floor after a two-month injury absence, but with the February 5th trade deadline quickly approaching, his time with the franchise could be nearing its end.

Sabonis has missed 30 games for the Kings this season, and the team is 9-21 (.300) without him in the lineup. However, that is not too bad considering they are just 3-10 (.231) when he plays. In theory, the Kings are a better team with the three-time All-Star on the floor, but their decision to trade him away is only becoming easier.

The duo of second-round rookie Maxime Raynaud and undrafted rookie Dylan Cardwell has taken over the Kings' center rotation, even since Sabonis re-joined the lineup.

Kings turning to their future

Sabonis has had a great career in Sacramento, becoming the franchise's first All-Star and All-NBA center since DeMarcus Cousins, while being a pivotal piece in their journey to snap a 16-year playoff drought, but it is time for the Kings to turn the page. As they sit at just 12-31 on the season, the Kings likely know that it is time to shift their focus, and it has never been clearer that the team no longer needs Sabonis.

Having a versatile rookie center duo of Raynaud and Cardwell, who are 22 and 24 years old, respectively, is the key to building toward the future.

Raynaud, the 42nd pick of the 2025 draft, has been wildly impressive since replacing Sabonis in the starting lineup. In 21 starts, the rookie big man is averaging 11.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while shooting 56.3% from the field. More importantly, the Kings seem comfortable and confident with him in the lineup.

Raynaud has proven that he can start at center in this league, and his lengthy 7-foot-1 frame certainly helps. With his mobility and size, along with a versatile skillset, Raynaud is a potential star.

Cardwell, who went undrafted and is now on a two-way contract with the Kings, has also been impressive since entering the lineup. In his last 13 appearances, Cardwell is averaging 5.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 20.4 minutes per game while shooting 54.5% from the field. Even more notably, he is bringing a level of energy that the Kings have desperately needed all season.

Why is it time to trade Sabonis

With Raynaud and Cardwell on the rise, not only should the Kings not want Sabonis' return to the lineup to hinder their opportunities this season, but long-term as well.

Even though Sabonis is a questionable fit for many teams, the Kings should at least shop him to see what his value is across the league. If they can get one favorable return for him, it would be a no-brainer to pull the trigger, and the same goes for veteran stars like DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

Of course, it seems like it is time for the Kings to trade away their veterans and build toward the future, regardless, but they have a notably easy decision when it comes to Sabonis' future, simply because of the ascension of Raynaud and Cardwell.

The only concern at this point is that Sabonis' trade value is too low, and the Kings might be better off waiting until the offseason to make a drastic move, which would be fine. Many teams are much more willing to restructure their roster in the offseason rather than at the deadline, so if the Kings want to wait to see what those offers in the summer would look like, the patience could certainly pay off.

