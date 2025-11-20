Kings vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Puts Three All-Stars' Status in Doubt

The Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies are set to face off on Thursday night, as these two struggling Western Conference teams have a combined record of 7-23 to start the season. Both teams will be desperate to get a win in Memphis on Thursday, but will each be missing a star player.

The Kings will be without star center Domantas Sabonis for Thursday's game, as he is set to miss his second consecutive contest. The Grizzlies will be without star point guard Ja Morant, who is set to miss his second straight game as well.

Kings' full injury report

Nov 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Kings have been banged up to start their season, but are finally getting some good news for Thursday's game. While Sabonis is ruled out with left knee soreness, standout forward Keegan Murray has been left off the injury report for the first time this season.

After missing the Kings' first 15 games due to a thumb injury, Murray is set to make his season debut on Thursday night in Memphis. Of course, it will be interesting to see how Sacramento approaches Murray's first game back, but his availability alone is a great sign for the Kings.

Outside of Sabonis, the Kings have no other injuries to note, as they are one step closer to being fully healthy.

Grizzlies' injury report vs. Kings

Nov 11, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after getting called for a foul in the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant due to a right calf strain, but unlike the Kings, they are dealing with a handful of other injuries as well.

Joining Morant, the Grizzlies have ruled out Brandon Clarke (right knee surgery recovery), Ty Jerome (right calf strain), Scotty Pippen Jr. (left toe surgery recovery), and Javon Small (left toe) for Thursday's game. They have also listed star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. as doubtful due to a right ankle sprain.

Of course, the Grizzlies are a much different team with Morant and Jackson Jr. on the bench, but that is likely what their situation will be against the Kings on Thursday. The Grizzlies have consistent injury problems, which is a huge reason why they have struggled to start the season, but playing against an underwhelming Kings team still gives them a chance to win.

With the Kings missing their star center and the Grizzlies potentially playing without their star duo, Thursday's contest will certainly be interesting, and there is no doubt that both teams feel like they can still walk out with a win.

The Kings and Grizzlies are set to face off at 5:00 p.m. PT in Memphis on Thursday.

