Kings Could Trade for Ja Morant Under One Condition

The Sacramento Kings are expected to be busy ahead of the NBA's trade deadline on February 5th, with plenty of rumors about them potentially moving on from guys like Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk, and more. Will the Kings completely break up their core group? Hopefully, but probably not. However, they could still make some major changes.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Memphis Grizzlies are "entertaining offers to potentially move two-time All-Star Ja Morant" ahead of the trade deadline, and many fans believe the Kings could get involved.

Just in: For the first time, the Memphis Grizzlies are entertaining offers to potentially move two-time All-Star Ja Morant ahead of the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/SD0RT9Jhuj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2026

Of course, there have been a handful of reports refuting the idea that the Kings would get involved in a potential Morant trade, but there is one specific package that they could be willing to swap for the star point guard.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported on The Stein Line that the Kings could be willing to trade for Morant if the package was centered around DeMar DeRozan, Devin Carter, and draft capital.

"The Kings, meanwhile, are generally painted as a team that does not intend to pursue Morant. However ... I must confess that some chatter to the contrary over the weekend has circulated suggesting that Sacramento's position could change if Memphis was prepared to accept a package headlined by DeMar DeRozan, Devin Carter and some level of draft capital," Stein wrote.

Should the Kings trade for Morant?

While it is certainly possible for the Kings to make a move for Morant, should they? If this is the package that the Kings are giving up for Morant, which likely includes DeRozan, Carter, a salary filler, and a protected first-round pick, it would be hard for Sacramento to turn that down.

Sure, the Grizzlies would have to think much harder about this, but if they can do this with only giving up DeRozan, Carter, and a protected first-round pick, then what is the downside?

Morant is in his third season of a five-year, $197 million contract, with two more fully guaranteed seasons left worth $42.2 million and $44.9 million, respectively. The Kings have now fallen to 9-30, sitting just one game ahead of last place in the Western Conference. Of course, a move for Morant would not save their season, but it has the potential to make them a playoff team next year.

There would be some major concerns about a trio of Morant, Zach LaVine, and Domantas Sabonis, but if they trade for Morant and move off, at least, one of the other two stars to build a better core, the Kings could be set up for the future with a 26-year-old, two-time All-Star point guard leading the way.

Dec 28, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) advances the ball as Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) looks on during the first half at Capital One Arena. | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

However, possibly the biggest concern about Morant has been his performance this season. If Morant were still playing at his All-NBA level, then this type of trade would be a no-brainer. But there is a reason why his value is at an all-time low.

Through 18 appearances this season, Morant is averaging 19.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game with poor 40.1/20.8/90.0 shooting splits. Not only does Morant continue to struggle with injuries, but his performance is subpar when he is on the court.

It would be a huge risk for the Kings to trade for Morant, but if they are able to pull it off by only giving up DeRozan, Carter, and minimal draft capital, then it could be worth it.

