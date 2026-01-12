Kings vs. Lakers Injury Report Rules Out Three Key Starters

The Sacramento Kings are coming off an upset win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night, where they took down the star-studded Houston Rockets while shorthanded. Now, the Kings will try to capture a similar upset win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, but will certainly have their hands full on the second leg of a back-to-back.

The Lakers have lost two straight games, and while the Kings would love to pull off an upset to send Los Angeles on a three-game losing skid, they have lost both matchups against their in-state rival so far this season. Not to mention, the Kings are still shorthanded for Monday's matchup.

Kings continue to play without two starters vs. Lakers

The Kings have been dealing with a handful of injuries throughout the season, as even after 39 games, they have yet to see their team at full strength. Most notably, the Kings remain without star center Domantas Sabonis, who is now set to miss his 26th consecutive game. The Kings' full injury report:

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left knee partial meniscus tear)

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Dennis Schroder - OUT (league suspension)

Great to see Domantas Sabonis back on the court, preparing for a return in the near future. pic.twitter.com/Fd2Ms6mOIv — Ryan Bohamera (@RyaninSactown) January 8, 2026

While it seems like Sabonis is making progress in his recovery, it is still unclear when he will be able to return to action. Of course, not having the three-time All-Star available has hurt, but rookie big man Maxime Raynaud has made the most of the opportunity in his absence. In fact, Sabonis' injury might actually help the Kings in the long run, giving them an idea that Raynaud can be their long-term answer at center.

Arguably a more significant loss, though, is Keegan Murray. The 25-year-old forward is set to miss his fourth straight game, and the way he impacts the game on both ends of the court makes his absence very significant.

Another notable absence is veteran point guard Dennis Schroder, who is facing a three-game suspension because of an altercation with Lakers star Luka Doncic after their meeting on December 28th. The league might have waited to hand Schroder his suspension to avoid a rematch between the two, although it would have been interesting to see the two guards meet again.

Lakers missing a star guard vs. Kings

The Lakers are dealing with a significant injury of their own for Monday's game, as they still play without star guard Austin Reaves. The Lakers' full injury report:

Austin Reaves - OUT (left calf strain)

Adou Thiero - OUT (right MCL sprain)

AUSTIN REAVES TONIGHT:



51 POINTS

11 REBOUNDS

9 ASSISTS

12/22 FG

6/10 3PT

21/22 FT



pic.twitter.com/hQQPpKfNik — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 27, 2025

Reaves had the best game of his career against the Kings earlier in the season, dropping 51 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists in a Lakers win. The Kings are certainly fortunate that Reaves is sidelined for Monday's game, possibly giving them a break as they look to pick up an upset win.

Reaves has already missed the last seven games for the Lakers, and while they are a positive 4-3 without him in that span, his absence certainly gives the Kings a better chance to win.

Of course, the Kings will still have their hands full with the superstar duo of LeBron James and Luka Doncic, and in their last meeting, Sacramento suffered a crushing 24-point loss in Los Angeles. Now, they will try to bounce back and defend their home court.

The Kings and Lakers are set to tip off in Sacramento at 7:00 p.m. PT on Monday.

Recommended Articles