Three Takeaways From Kings' Loss In Cleveland

The Sacramento Kings are coming off a long homestand that saw the team chalk up its first real winning streak of the season. Unfortunately, all good things must end, and the Kings dropped their final three at home in somewhat disappointing fashion .

To kick off their road trip, the Kings faced a Cleveland Cavaliers team sitting at sixth in the Eastern Conference after a tumultuous start to the year. While the Kings’ bench made things interesting, the Cavs’ stars were simply too much for Sacramento. Here are three takeaways from the Kings’ 123-118 loss in Cleveland.

The Benchwarmers

The Kings get punched in the mouth to start pretty much every single game as of late, and tonight was no different. Cleveland jumped out to a 16-2 lead early in the first quarter before Doug Christie called a timeout and made a line change. Led by Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk, and Dennis Schroder, Sacramento would charge back and tie up the game 35-35 to end the quarter to avoid what looked to be an impending blowout.

This trend continued throughout the game as the bench brought the Kings back again in the fourth quarter after the starters let the Cavs get a double-digit lead. Christie decided to run with his bench guys and DeMar DeRozan to close the game, and while they couldn’t get it done, they gave the Cavs a real run for their money. Sabonis led the way with 24 points, 16 boards, and 6 assists, and Schroder added 21 as the Kings' bench outscored the starters 73-45.

Can Anyone Stop These Guys?

Jan 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts after a play against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley are always going to put up numbers, but tonight it was far too easy for them. Early in the game, Mitchell and Evan Mobley combined for 11 points before the Kings could even get on the jumbotron in the first quarter, and neither guy seemed bothered by whoever the Kings had in front of them. On top of the offense, Mobley was making life miserable for almost anyone who challenged him at the rim with four blocks on the night.

The Kings were able to slow the pair down a bit as the game went on, but it wasn’t enough to make a difference. While both players are challenging matchups for any team, Sacramento needs to find a better way to make life harder on stars like Mobley and Mitchell if they’re going to compete. Mitchell would finish with 33 points and 8 assists, and Mobley added 29 points, 13 boards, and 8 assists of his own in the win.

Keep Up The Pace

One of the biggest things you’ll notice when you watch the Kings is how slow their offense tends to develop when their starting lineup is on the court. The combination of DeMar DeRozan, Russell Westbrook, Zach LaVine, Precious Achiuwa, and Max Raynaud just doesn’t promote ball movement, which is becoming very problematic. The Kings simply do not have enough shooters on the roster to play a heliocentric style offense, and for some reason, that still seems to be the default.

The difference is night and day when Sabonis, Schroder, and Monk are in the game. Not only do they get into their offensive sets much faster, but everyone shares the ball in an effort to find the easiest shot possible. A lot of this comes down to Sabonis’ ability to orchestrate an offense as a big man, but the other guys deserve a ton of credit as well for knowing their role.

It was obvious how much harder the Cavs had to work to defend the Kings when they were moving the ball, and that’s especially important against a team like Cleveland that can be extremely hard to score on when they’re set. There was a possession with about 4 minutes left in the game where the Kings kept getting stonewalled on every drive, but continued to move the ball and took every second of the shot clock to get an easy look for Dylan Cardwell. I can’t remember the last time I saw that kind of patience and activity on offense for Sacramento, and I hope it can continue.

The Wrap Up

Overall, this wasn’t an awful game from Sacramento, and they had every opportunity to get the win. Sabonis looks like his old self again after being ravaged by injuries throughout this season, which is great to see. The problem is that the issues have been the same for Sacramento most of the season, and it seems unlikely that things will change unless Sacramento makes some major moves at the trade deadline. If the personnel stay the same, Christie will have some big decisions to make when it comes to his rotation before Sacramento takes on East-leading Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

