Kings Lack of Size On Full Display in Blowout Loss to Raptors

The Sacramento Kings have been an undersized team for years, but it was on full display tonight in the 122-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors. The Kings dropped their third straight game as they looked overmatched on both ends of the court tonight.

The Raptors have size everywhere, and while the Kings have the duo of Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell at the center position, they lack size almost everywhere else on the court. Even more so with Keegan Murray out.

It's hard to think of a worse matchup for the Kings than the Raptors. Every team in the league is coveting wings, but Toronto has been collecting as many as possible for years, and it's paying off for them this year. They came into the game tonight with the sixth-best defense in the league, and completely shut the Kings down in the second half.

They especially made life miserable for DeMar DeRozan. He finished with just nine points, two assists, and a rebound on 3-of-8 from the field as he was unable to get anything going. The six-time All-Star is such a staple of the Kings offense that when he's struggling to get rolling, the Kings offense can get stuck in the mud.

Here are the three takeaways as the Kings fall to 12-33 on the season.

The Kings Need Wings

Jan 21, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Toronto Raptors forward/guard Scottie Barnes (4) takes a jump shot over Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

We've been saying it for years, and we'll continue to say it; the Kings need more help on the wings. Scott Perry is reportedly doing his best to bring in some youth and athleticism, with Jonathan Kuminga being a prime example, but they need more than just a player or two.

Outside of Murray, the Kings don't have any young talent that is a true 3/4 wing while the Raptors trotted out a lineup full of wings tonight. Tonight was a good reminder for how much work Perry has cut out for him to catch up with what the rest of the league has been doing for years.

Malik Monk Does It Again

The Kings as a whole struggled tonight, but Malik Monk once again stood out off the bench. He finished with 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists on 6-of-7 from the field and 3-of-4 from three. The last handful of games have been a reminder that Monk is still one of the most electric sixth-men in the league.

MALIK MONK COOKED HIM AND THEN THREW IT DOWN 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/C3xewxBlNA — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 22, 2026

He brought a much-needed energy off the bench tonight and was a huge reason why the Kings were still in the game at halftime. He'll likely continue to be in trade rumors until he's either traded or the deadline passes, but he continues to be a joy to watch on the basketball court.

Turnovers...Again

If it feels like you just read about how turnovers were a major problem and takeaway for the Kings, it's because it's been a takeaway for three straight postgame articles . Sacramento only had 14 turnovers, but it led to an absurd 25 points for the Raptors.

They excel at getting out in transition, and did just that over and over against the Kings tonight. Part of that is them using the aforementioned size to get deflections and steals, but it's also Toronto just outworking and outhustling Sacramento, which is sure to keep Doug Christie up at night.

The Kings' road back to victory doesn't get any easier as they head out on the road for a six-game road trip that starts against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, and New York Knicks. Not only are they three playoff teams, but they are three teams that, just like the Raptors, have size and athleticism everywhere.

