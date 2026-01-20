Kings' Trade Deadline Expected to Have 'Fireworks'

The Sacramento Kings’ roster is one of the more confusing in the NBA, and Domantas Sabonis’ return hasn’t changed that. Sacramento is playing veterans like DeMar DeRozan, Russell Westbrook, and Zach LaVine 30+ minutes each game, while the team stumbles to a 12-31 record.

With rookies like Dylan Cardwell, Maxime Raynaud, and Nique Clifford showing promise, something has to give for Doug Christie’s squad. Kings Insider James Ham mentioned on ESPN 1320 that the roster issues might be the precursor to a splashy deadline for the Kings.

“We’re probably gonna have a little bit of fireworks around the trade deadline,” Ham said.

New Kids On The Block

The Kings’ trio of rookies and Precious Achiuwa have easily been the most exciting part of the season for the team.

Clifford has yet to find his shot, but every game he seems to show off a little bit of why the Kings’ front office was willing to trade into the first round of the draft to select him. Maxime Raynaud has more than held his own as a starter in Sabonis’ absence and looks like a huge draft night steal. Dylan Cardwell has been nothing short of amazing as a two-way player and may be singlehandedly keeping Sacramento’s defensive rating out of last place.

Kings undrafted rookie Dylan Cardwell 12 PTS (5-8 FG), 10 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK in 26 minutes vs. Blazers



Career-high in points and first double-double https://t.co/X2HFnKGNUb pic.twitter.com/GxDTCdAAc1 — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) January 19, 2026

The issue is, it’s a challenge for Chrisite to find minutes for all of them while still giving the veterans the time they also deserve. As much as it doesn’t make sense for the Kings to be playing their vets this many minutes without being a threat to make the playoffs, the players are always playing to win.

Westbrook and DeRozan are as engaged as ever most nights, and even LaVine has shown a higher level of competitiveness on defense this season. Because it isn’t as easy as benching players who want to compete, Ham thinks trades may be coming for Sacramento.

“I do think there are going to be veterans on this team that you don’t want to play in the second half of the season,” Ham said.

On The Market

The Kings have given every single sign that almost every player on their roster is available for the right price, and a trade may be the only way to balance out their roster. Unfortunately, trades are always easier in 2K, and the Kings’ vets aren’t exactly in high demand.

The one player who is definitely on other teams’ radars is Keon Ellis. Ellis is on an expiring, extremely cheap deal, which makes his buyer pool much larger, unlike the more expensive veterans.

The Clippers have discussed a trade that would land them DeMar DeRozan and Keon Ellis in exchange for John Collins, per @MikeAScotto



“In fact, the Kings had exploratory conversations on a trade involving DeRozan and Ellis for Clippers forward John Collins and another small… pic.twitter.com/UKgx1w7ioc — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 16, 2026

While Ellis may be the easiest to move, the Kings are also looking to shed salary, and trading Ellis doesn’t help much there.

LaVine and Sabonis’ contracts loom the largest, each over $40 million per year. There has been some interest in LaVine, but there has to be some fear on the part of the front office that a deal won’t happen due to his contract. DeRozan is easier to move, but there hasn’t been much news on that front other than a connection to the LA Clippers. While there’s still a lot of time before the deadline, the market has quieted as teams wait for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s possible exit.

His Team

After a massive overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, DeRozan dubbed the Kings Keegan Murray’s team. Murray is now injured and struggled a bit offensively after that game, but he’s still the biggest piece the Kings have when it comes to their future.

After signing a $140 million contract extension, Keegan looks to be the small forward of the future for Sacramento. The problem is that DeRozan is best suited to that position as well.

“You’re gonna want to give a guy like Keegan Murray every opportunity at that small forward spot,” Ham continued.

Welcome back, Keegan Murray 😤 pic.twitter.com/EVrcf2CHH2 — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) November 21, 2025

Many think that Murray should be playing the four, but as Ham mentions, the Kings should be giving him all the reps at the three. Murray gives the Kings solid size in the front court, but it’s clear that he struggles with some bigger players.

As great as it would be to play Keegan at the three every night, there isn’t really a path to that unless DeRozan or another starter is moved. The ideal scenario would be finding another 6-foot-8 or taller forward that can shoot and defend, but that’s far easier said than done.

As of now, the Kings haven’t made any moves, but that can change at any moment. I do think that the worst-case scenario is not finding a new home for at least one veteran getting heavy minutes.

Opening up playing time for Clifford, ensuring Cardwell and Raynaud continue to be part of the rotation, and putting Murray in the best spot for him should be the focus during the deadline. If they aren’t able to make any moves before February 5th, Christie will have a tough dilemma in the second half of the season.

