BREAKING: Key Player Ruled OUT for Kings vs Trail Blazers
Coming off a convincing road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Sacramento Kings traveled to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night for an NBA Cup Group Play matchup.
The Kings jumped out to a five-point lead at the end of the first quarter, but Portland dominated the second quarter to take a four-point lead at halftime. But, everyone knows all Kings games are either won or lost in the third period, so only time will tell.
Sacramento is playing short-handed with star forward DeMar DeRozan, backup forward Trey Lyles, and rookie guard Devin Carter all sidelined, and another hit to the lineup might put a dent in their rotation.
Early into the second quarter, Kings sharpshooter Kevin Huerter had to leave the game with an ankle injury, and has officially been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's contest.
Huerter, 26, has had a fairly disappointing start to his 2024-25 campaign, averaging just 9.4 points and shooting a horrid 28 percent from deep. Regardless, he is most valuable when defenders know they have to stick with him, clearing space for shot-creators like De'Aaron Fox to go to work.
Huerter recently lost his starting spot to young guard Keon Ellis, and his role on the bench has severely diminished. Huerter played a combined 24 minutes in the previous two games, despite averaging nearly 27 minutes per night on the season.
Sacramento's wing depth is already a huge concern, so Huerter's health is vital, regardless of how poorly he is performing.
