BREAKING: Kings Acquire 13-Year Veteran Center From Wizards
Just a few days after acquiring two-time All-Star guard Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls, the Sacramento Kings have made another splash ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. For years, Kings fans have stressed the need for frontcourt help, as All-Star center Domantas Sabonis cannot hold down the paint by himself. Finally, the Kings front office listened.
The Kings are acquiring 13-year NBA veteran Jonas Valanciunas from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Sidy Cissoko and two second-round picks, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Valanciunas, 32, is averaging 11.5 points and 8.2 rebounds this season in just 20.1 minutes per game. His 20.1 minutes per game is a career low, but he has been productive enough for Sacramento to take a chance on him.
Valanciunas and Sabonis have played together on the Lithuanian national team for years, building chemistry and proving that the Kings can play them on the court together if they need extra size.
After acquiring Sidy Cissoko in the De'Aaron Fox, Zach LaVine trade on Sunday, the Kings have immediately flipped him and two second-round picks for a great backup center option. The Kings have lacked serious frontcourt and wing depth for years, so finally addressing at least one of those problems is a huge sign of improvement.
Per ESPN's Bobby Marks, the Kings are "using most of their $12.8M non-tax mid-level exception to acquire the $9.9M salary of Jonas Valanciunas," and sending one of the second-round picks they acquired in the De'Aaron Fox trade from the San Antonio Spurs.
This is a great move for the Kings to add a legitimate backup center, as they continue to show ahead of the deadline that they truly want to compete this season.
Related Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!