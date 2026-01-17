Kings Announce Domantas Sabonis' Official Injury Status for Wizards Game

The Sacramento Kings are coming off three straight wins against NBA title contenders, and now, heading into a matchup against the Washington Wizards on Friday, they are getting star center Domantas Sabonis back on the court.

After missing the last two months with a partial meniscus tear in his left knee, Sabonis has officially been upgraded to available against the Wizards.

Sabonis has missed 27 consecutive games for the Kings, and the team is just 8-19 in that span. Of course, the Kings were not any better with him available for 11 games, with just a 2-9 record when he suits up, but his presence on the court should certainly help them string together more wins moving forward.

What Sabonis' return means for the Kings

While the Kings have struggled this season, they have a couple of excuses. Not only have they dealt with key injuries in every game, having yet to see their lineup at full strength, but they have played the NBA's toughest schedule. Now, they have the easiest schedule remaining in the league, while getting the three-time All-Star back on the court.

In 11 appearances this season before his injury, Sabonis averaged 17.2 points and 12.3 rebounds, marking his seventh straight season of recording 17+ points and 12+ rebounds per game. Not only is Sabonis one of the best big men in the league, and certainly the best rebounder, but he is also one of the most consistent.

Unfortunately for the Kings, standout forward Keegan Murray is still sidelined and key guard Keon Ellis was ruled out, so they will still have to go without seeing their full-strength lineup, but Sabonis' return is a step in the right direction.

"I’m happy to have the big fella back, for sure," Kings head coach Doug Christie said about Sabonis' first game back since November 16th.

Of course, there are valid questions about what Sabonis' return will do to the roles of rookie centers Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell, but fans just have to trust Christie to figure it out. At worst, Raynaud will be Sabonis' backup, but Cardwell will likely get pushed out of the rotation altogether, despite the high energy and interior defense he brings to the team.

Still, despite trade rumors overshadowing everything Sabonis-related, his return amid this hot streak should get the team fired up, and his presence should certainly help the Kings earn their fourth straight win.

The Kings and Wizards are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. PT on Friday in Sacramento.

