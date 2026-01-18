Zach LaVine Reveals How Kings Can Sustain Recent Success

The Sacramento Kings started their 2025-26 season with a horrific 8-30 record, but have won their last four games to slightly climb up the bottom-of-the-barrel standings. Of course, it has been a rough season for the Kings, but things are trending in the right direction.

Not only have the Kings won four straight, but they have the NBA's easiest remaining schedule and just got three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis back on the court after a two-month injury absence. The Kings have every right to believe they can turn things around this season, and Zach LaVine knows they have what it takes.

After their last win over the Washington Wizards, LaVine talked about what is working for the Kings and how they can keep their successful run going.

"We just found a little bit of a rhythm," LaVine said. "We're playing hard. Obviously, there's ebbs and flows to the game, but a young team like [the Wizards], that can be a trap game... I think we came out with the right intensity. They came back a little bit and tried to get a little physical, but I think we responded the right way... Just keep the good vibes going."

Kings can keep the hot streak alive

Based on what the Kings showed in their first 38 games of the season, fans are just waiting for the team's winning streak to come to a screeching end. However, their recent success offers hope of more wins to come. Not only have the Kings won four straight games, but they have all been by double digits, and three have been against potential championship contenders.

LaVine believes the Kings can sustain their recent success, but they have to take it one game at a time.

"I mean, yeah, we can't really look at the record. We've just got to play each game like we've been the last couple," LaVine said. "I think that's what we have to do as professionals. Each one of us knows that. We can't look at the standings and be, 'we've got to do this or do that.' You've got to come here each and every day, try to continue to get better, and keep playing the right way."

Jan 14, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

LaVine has come alive during the Kings' four-game win streak, averaging 19.5 points per game on efficient 52.1% shooting from the field and 56% from three-point range. The Kings have gotten some incredible individual performances to help with their success, but credit can be given to the entire team.

"We have so many scorers and so many different options, I think we had like a ten or 11-man rotation today, so the ball is going to find who it needs to find. But each game might be somebody different, and I think we're okay with being a team in knowing that," LaVine said.

The Kings will look to pick up their fifth straight win on Sunday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, and their performance will be a real testament to whether this hot streak is legitimate or just a fluke.

