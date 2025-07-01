Dennis Schröder Breaks Silence on Kings Signing
The Sacramento Kings finalized their first big move of free agency this morning by signing Dennis Schröder to a three-year $45 million deal.
It wasn't a smooth transaction to bring in Schröder, as there was reportedly a sign and trade for Malik Monk in the works with the Detroit Pistons that had negotiations go into last night and this morning.
But in the end, Schröder signed as a free agent with the Kings, and no trade with the Pistons was needed. Though the Kings did trade Jonas Valanciunas for Dario Saric to clear up some cap space for Schröder.
Sacramento's biggest need this offseason was to find a starting point guard, and while Schröder may not be the biggest star, he's a viable option to fill in as the lead guard for Sacramento while new GM Scott Perry reshapes the roster.
Schröder finished last season with 13.1 points, 5.4 assists, and 2.6 rebounds last season between his time with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, and Detroit Pistons. His best performance was by far with the Nets, where he started all 23 games, but he also was a solid rotational player for the Pistons, backing up Cade Cunningham.
Schröder took to social media following the signing, with a simple yet effective message to Kings fans.
He also took to Twitch this morning, following the news, and briefly discussed the city of Sacramento and how big the next three years will be.
"I hear the city of Sacramento is pretty nice. Warm weather, so we're going to be straight. I heard it's a family affair over there. Three big years. Shoutout to Sacramento Kings, man, I appreciate it. That's big time."
Schröderis certainly right about Sacramento being warm, as he signed on a day with a high of 95 degrees. And it's also a family town that shows in the Sacramento fanbase.
Kings fans are quick to love their players, especially those who work hard and give their all on the court. Schröder may not be the most popular free agent acquisition the Kings could have signed, but he plays with a style that fans generally love to watch.
He plays pesky defense that should fit well with Keon Ellis, Keegan Murray, and rookie Nique Clifford. His massive 6-foot-7 wingspan should help him get in the passing lanes and disrupt opponents on that end of the court, and he brings a well-rounded offensive game seems like what the Kings need to help run the show.
The Kings are in the midst of a roster overhaul, but Schröder is correct that it's going to be a big three years in Sacramento. Perry is doing his best to maintain competitiveness while he reshapes the roster, and Schröder should help them compete this upcoming season.