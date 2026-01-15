Malik Monk Trade Talks Take a Turn as Kings Reevaluate Future

The growing expectation has been that the Sacramento Kings will find a trade for Malik Monk ahead of February's NBA trade deadline. That theory was practically set in concrete when Monk started receiving DNP-CDs from Doug Christie, but things have taken an unexpected turn.

Kings insider Matt George reports that the front office is no longer shopping Monk in trade talks, and they are content with keeping him in Sacramento for the rest of the season.

"Malik Monk's name has been constantly brought up in Jonathan Kuminga talks for months. But I got an interesting note this morning: Going back to the summer, the Sacramento Kings were pretty eager to try and move Monk & his contract. As of now, that's changed. A source tells me the Kings are comfortable with keeping him and don't appear to be actively shopping him at this time," George reported.

Malik Monk's name has been constantly brought up in Jonathan Kuminga talks for months. But I got an interesting note this morning:



Going back to the summer, the Sacramento Kings were pretty eager to try and move Monk & his contract.



As of now, that's changed. A source tells me… — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) January 15, 2026

Monk could be staying in Sacramento

Monk was the most prominent name brought up in trade rumors for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, as the Kings were prepared to ship him to the Bay in the offseason. Those talks were expected to continue now that Kuminga is trade-eligible again, but things have clearly changed.

Of course, it does not help that the Warriors are adamant that they are not interested in Monk, but they could likely find a different suitor for him if they were eager to trade him.

"The Warriors refuse to absorb the three years and $60.4 million remaining on Malik Monk's deal, though league sources said Keon Ellis (on a cheap expiring deal) is a potential sweetener of interest to them," ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Thursday.

With the deadline just three weeks away, Kings fans can likely expect Monk to stick around.

Monk went nearly a month without playing 20+ minutes in a game, but was finally given the proper opportunity this week. In Monday's win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Monk's former team, he dropped 26 points and eight assists on 7-9 shooting from three-point range in 31 minutes off the bench, reminding everyone why he was the Sixth Man of the Year runner-up just two years ago.

"I want to play 48 minutes a night. Whether I'm out there or not, I'm always gonna bring the energy."



-Malik Monk after tonight's Kings win pic.twitter.com/tCkfIyIR4S — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) January 13, 2026

One of Christie's biggest issues this season has been finding the proper minutes for both Monk and Keon Ellis, but with the latter still potentially on the move, Monk would likely return to the sixth man role that he has thrived in before.

Throughout his four seasons in Sacramento, Monk has become a fan favorite, and people need to remember that he turned down more money in 2024 free agency to return to the Kings. Sure, the team he committed to is much different now, but there is no doubt that Monk wants to be in Sacramento. For a player with his talent and passion, it would be a mistake to trade him away rather than give him a role in which he can thrive.

As long as Christie can commit to keeping Monk in the rotation and playing him 20+ minutes every night, then it is a good move to keep him around rather than trade him for scraps.

