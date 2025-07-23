Detroit Pistons Sign Former Sacramento Kings Guard
The Sacramento Kings have had some draft blunders over the years, but they seemed to have made a strong decision in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft.
The Kings opted to trade up to the 34th overall pick on draft night to select promising guard Colby Jones out of Xavier. The 6-foot-6 guard was highly touted as an NBA-ready prospect, but saw limited opportunity in his rookie season in Sacramento.
Through 30 appearances in his rookie year, Jones averaged just 2.1 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 6.4 minutes per game, and his sophomore season started off even worse.
However, the Kings traded Jones to the Washington Wizards at February's trade deadline, and he blossomed with the chance of scenery. In 15 appearances in Washington, Jones averaged 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 steals in 25.7 minutes per game, becoming a productive role player for the Wizards. Now, as a free agent, Jones has found his next team.
ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Detroit Pistons are signing Jones to a two-way contract.
"The Detroit Pistons are signing G/F Colby Jones on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell ESPN. Jones, 23, averaged 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals in the final two months of 2024-25, showing flashes as a productive rotation player in his second NBA season," Charania posted on X (formerly Twitter).
The 23-year-old guard undoubtedly still has plenty to prove in the NBA, and earning a two-way contract with an improving Eastern Conference team is a step in the right direction. Jones has been a much more efficient player while in the G League, so splitting time between the Pistons and the Motor City Cruise sounds like the best spot for him as he continues to improve.