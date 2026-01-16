Kings Get Good News on Injury Report vs. Wizards

After dropping to 8-30 on the season by losing seven consecutive games, the Sacramento Kings have shockingly strung together a three-game winning streak by beating a few title contenders in the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and New York Knicks.

This marks the Kings' first three-game winning streak of the season, and on Friday night, they will have a great chance to extend it to four. The Kings are hosting the Washington Wizards, who are one of just three teams this season with a worse record than Sacramento. On top of that, the Kings are tracking to have a significant health advantage over the Wizards.

Kings upgrade Sabonis vs. Wizards

After missing 27 consecutive games and not suiting up since November 16th, Kings star center Domantas Sabonis could finally return to action on Friday. Sabonis has been upgraded to questionable for the first time since his injury, giving the franchise hope that he will actually be able to rejoin the lineup. The Kings' full injury report:

Domantas Sabonis - QUESTIONABLE (left knee partial meniscus tear)

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle sprain)

I'm told that Domantas Sabonis was a full participant at Kings practice today. I'm also hearing there's optimism that he could return to action as early as Friday night's game vs. Wizards.



He's missed the last 27 games due to a partial tear of the meniscus in his left knee. pic.twitter.com/igs1rQ4dab — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) January 15, 2026

It would not be shocking if the Kings still held Sabonis out of Friday's contest to give him some extra time to practice, but the most likely scenario is to put him on a minute restriction to let him get some game feel back.

Unfortunately, even if Sabonis is good to return, Murray is still set to miss his sixth consecutive game on Friday. This will continue a dreadful trend, as the Kings have yet to see their lineup at full strength, even midway through the season.

Regardless, though, getting Sabonis back in the lineup amid a three-game winning streak would be a huge step in the right direction, although some fans are likely disappointed that Sabonis' return means a lesser role for rookie big man Maxime Raynaud.

Wizards rule out a few key players

The Wizards were the first team this season to make a huge addition via trade, as they acquired four-time All-Star Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks. However, there is doubt that Young will even suit up for Washington this season, as he remains sidelined with a pair of injuries. On top of his absence, the Wizards will be without a couple of other key players on Friday. Washington's full injury report:

Bilal Coulibaly - OUT (lower back stiffness)

Khris Middleton - OUT (right knee injury management)

Tristan Vukcevic - OUT (left knee soreness)

Cam Whitmore - OUT (right shoulder deep vein thrombosis)

Trae Young - OUT (right knee MCL sprain; quad contusion)

New Washington Wizards star Trae Young is still recovering from MCL and quad injuries on the same leg and will be re-evaluated after the mid-February All-Star break, sources tell ESPN. The Wizards are taking a cautious approach with the injuries to their new trade acquisition. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 14, 2026

The Wizards still have plenty of young talent ready to shine in Sacramento on Friday night, so even though they are shorthanded and on a four-game losing streak, there is no reason to take them lightly.

The Kings and Wizards are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Friday, and it will certainly be worth monitoring Sabonis' status as he gears up for a potential return after a two-month absence.

Recommended Articles