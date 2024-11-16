Domantas Sabonis' Injury Status for Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz
The Sacramento Kings suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, highlighted by De'Aaron Fox's 60-point outburst. Fox carried the load with star teammate DeMar DeRozan sidelined, and it is looking like the standout point guard will have to carry again.
The Kings host the 3-8 Utah Jazz on Saturday night, who they have already defeated handily earlier in the season. Sacramento will be without DeMar DeRozan for the third consecutive game, but there is even more news to disappoint Kings fans ahead of Saturday's matchup.
The Kings will be without All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis due to lower back tightness, the same injury that DeRozan is dealing with.
Sabonis tweaked his back during Friday's loss to the Timberwolves but returned to the game shortly after. On the second leg of a back-to-back, it would certainly be a challenge for Sabonis to play through any pain, so taking the night off is not too much of a surprise.
Sabonis played all 82 games last season, as the Kings are not used to playing without him. The star center has been one of the best players across the NBA this season, averaging 20.2 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game, as his absence will put a gaping hole in Sacramento's lineup.
Jazz standout center Walker Kessler is also sidelined for Saturday's matchup, as both teams will be without their starting big men.
Coincidentally, Kings center Orlando Robinson is active for the first time this season, as many would expect him to make his Sacramento debut with the Kings in serious need of interior help.
The Kings and Jazz tip off at 7 pm PST on Saturday.
