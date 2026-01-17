Russell Westbrook Shares Strong Advice for Kings Rookie Dylan Cardwell

The Sacramento Kings have now extended their winning streak to four games after beating the Washington Wizards on Friday night, and their young guys continue to shine.

Three-time All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis finally returned from a two-month injury absence, and many fans were rightfully concerned about how his return would impact rookie centers Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell. However, head coach Doug Christie found a way to make it work.

All three centers played 19-22 minutes in Friday's win, with Sabonis even coming off the bench in his first game back. Of course, this will likely change as Sabonis gets back into the swing of things, but it proved to be an effective strategy. Cardwell finished with eight points and a team-high nine rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench, as the two-way center continues to make a huge impact.

After the game, Kings veteran point guard Russell Westbrook revealed the advice that he shared with Cardwell, who is becoming a fan favorite due to his crowd-pleasing energy.

"I talked to Dylan, and I told him, 'It's important to stay true to who you are.' And it's important that he stays true and brings his energy. If that's what he needs to bring his energy every night, I'm willing to ride with him. I'm loving how he's impacting the game in a variety of different ways. It's good for our team," Westbrook said.

Russell Westbrook following the Kings’ fourth straight victory. Lots of positives from the 128-115 win. pic.twitter.com/JnpRYUrPlR — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) January 17, 2026

Cardwell is bringing the heat for the Kings

Not only is Cardwell making a huge impact for the Kings, but he is getting the fans involved. Cardwell's energy is felt throughout the arena, which gets the fans fired up, but that type of energy also helps the team stay in it.

Cardwell has played a huge role in Sacramento's four-game winning streak, as the two-way rookie is averaging 5.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and one block per game in that stretch. For a player that the Kings simply took a chance on in undrafted free agency, Cardwell is proving to be very impactful.

dylan cardwell is THE vibe 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VD3wpZCkwj — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 17, 2026

As Sabonis is reportedly shopped on the trade market, the Kings are likely more comfortable letting go of their three-time All-Star, knowing that Raynaud and Cardwell could be the future of their center position.

Westbrook's leadership

Of course, all eyes are on Cardwell's impact, but Westbrook's leadership here is underrated. Cardwell has appeared in just 15 NBA games in his young career, but he is getting some advice from a future Hall of Famer. Not only any Hall of Famer, though, but arguably the most high-energy guy in recent NBA memory.

Westbrook, of all players, knows how important it is to bring that level of energy every night, and making sure that Cardwell continues to stay true to himself is the best advice he could hear at this stage of his career.

After the game, Westbrook was also seen talking to some of the young Wizards players, and the star point guard explained why he does that.

"It's important. I've been in the league a while and a lot of those guys are 19,20, and young, and I've been playing a long time, a lot of them before they were born... It's my job, it's my duty to be able to hear from the young guys and also teach while I'm playing and after the game as well," Westbrook said.

This is why the Kings' addition of Westbrook was arguably the most underappreciated move in the NBA offseason, because he not only is making a huge difference on the court, but look at the example he is setting for the rest of the team. Westbrook is such a high-character person and someone that any team should wish to have in their locker room.

