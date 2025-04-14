Domantas Sabonis Joins NBA History After Kings vs Suns
The NBA regular season came to a close Sunday afternoon as the Sacramento Kings took down the Phoenix Suns. As the Kings start preparing for the Play-In Tournament, their star center can reflect on a couple more accolades. Domantas Sabonis was the NBA’s rebounding leader with almost 14 per game, but he didn’t stop there.
Sabonis also led the NBA in double-doubles, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Moses Malone, Kevin Garnett, and George Mikan as the only other players to top the list for three straight seasons.
The last player to lead the NBA in double-doubles for three seasons in a row was Garnett, who went five full seasons before finally being dethroned by Dwight Howard in the 2007-08 season. While Sabonis has a way to go before he’s remembered in the same light as Garnett and the legends on the list, he’s building quite the resume in his own right.
Sabonis has been in the top ten for win shares and value over replacement the last three seasons and was also in the top ten in true shooting percentage this year. By most measures, Domas is becoming one of the more impactful players in the NBA, but he hasn’t gotten the respect he deserves in many cases.
With some incredible stat lines, it’s pretty amazing that Sabonis has missed the All-Star game the last two seasons, and one has to wonder if it’s due to the Kings' lack of postseason success in recent history.
The Kings have only made the playoffs once since trading for Sabonis, but Domas and the team will have a chance to make that two when they take on the Mavericks in the Play-In Tournament on Wednesday.
Domas will have his hands full with the Mavericks' front court of Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford, but will need to find a way to be effective if Sacramento hopes to move on to another win-or-go-home game against either the Golden State Warriors or Memphis Grizzlies.
If the Kings do end up facing the Warriors, Sabonis will also be looking to improve on his playoff performances against them in the 2022-23 postseason. Domas was nursing a fractured thumb and just didn’t look like himself against the Warriors, where he turned the ball over 26 times and struggled with his shot against Golden State’s aggressive defense. It’s clear the injury was bothering Sabonis, however, it seems that the performances harmed the view of him among the NBA landscape nonetheless. One particular point of contention was his defensive ability.
ESPN’s Tim Legler and now Lakers head coach JJ Reddick talked about Sabonis’ ability to anchor a defense last year.
Whether you agree with their thoughts on his limitations or not, one thing is for sure: For Domas to be able to reach the heights that Wilt, KG, Moses Malone, and George Mikan did in their careers, he will need to lead the Kings to some postseason success. Sabonis definitely has an uphill battle in that regard, but he can start things off on the right foot on Wednesday at Golden One Center.