Heat Send Jimmy Butler to Kings in Bold Mock Trade
After making it to the Conference Finals or beyond in three of the previous four seasons, the Miami Heat fell short of expectations, losing in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Missing injured superstar Jimmy Butler was the excuse for their postseason struggles, but are there more red flags in South Beach?
Many rumors circulate in Miami as they head into a busy summer, with Butler's name coming up as one of the top trade candidates in the league—a potential suitor: the Sacramento Kings.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley mapped out a hypothetical trade that would send Butler to Sacramento:
Sacramento Kings receive: Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat receive: Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, Davion Mitchell, 2024 13th-overall pick, 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick
In this deal, Miami receives three key role players and three first-round picks in exchange for their aging superstar. While it is a serious challenge to build up the correct package to ship for a star like Butler, this would be an offer Miami would have to consider.
It would take an aggressive offer to pry him out of Miami, but this might qualify, especially if there are fans of Huerter and Mitchell in the Heat front office. This would give the Heat the Nos. 13 and 15 picks, meaning they could beef up their youth in a hurry or have the flexibility to chase a star trade or even move up the board.- Zach Buckley, B/R
Butler, 34, is entering the last guaranteed year of his contract before a player option in 2025-26, totaling $100 million in those two seasons. While the six-time All-Star saw a decline in production this season as he dealt with injuries, the star wing has averaged 21.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game through five seasons in Miami.
A star like Butler might not be what Sacramento is searching for this summer, but adding his talent next to the core of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis without having to ship out standout sophomore Keegan Murray would be a dream.
A deal like this could hinder Sacramento's future, especially if Butler chooses to walk in the 2025 offseason. But, if Sacramento's front office felt like it would be enough to build a championship-caliber squad, then it could become a possibility.
